Jack In The Box's New Cookie Bar Is Geared Toward Oreo-Lovers

Oreo shakes are already a regular menu offering at Jack In The Box, and the restaurant chain is doubling down on cookie-based offerings with a newly released sweet treat: the Oreo Ultimate Cookie Bar. The recent dessert menu addition mixes the chocolate wafer cookies into a blondie (vanilla brownie) mixed with chocolate chips, all baked on an Oreo crust for that double hit of one of the most popular cookies in the United States. Participating Jack In The Box franchise stores are selling the soft brookie-style dessert for $3 for a limited time, although the price may vary according to location.

This is arguably the next step in a pattern for the fast food outlet. It has introduced various limited-time Oreo shakes during the year — an "ultimate" version that mixed the cookie crumbles with its chocolate shake and a mint-Oreo combination released in partnership with Mint Mobile around St. Patrick's Day. The menu shake-ups were apparently a winning combination for Jack In The Box because it has gone back to the Oreowell.