Why The Soup At Panera Bread Isn't Made Fresh

When it comes to fast-casual, Panera Bread knows what it's doing. The national chain prides itself on serving "freshly prepared, clean food" to the masses, including sandwiches, soups, and salads, and this consistently makes it stand out among the myriad of fast-casual dining options out there. However, at the end of the day, Panera Bread still falls under the fast food umbrella, meaning it isn't quite exempt from typical fast food practices. One such practice is freezing food. That's right — if you didn't know, Panera Bread soups and mac and cheeses are not necessarily "freshly prepared." Rather, they are made elsewhere, frozen, and then reheated at each location with a rethermalizer when they're ready to be served.

While you might be a little disappointed to know that there are no Panera employees in the kitchen stirring a big vat of mouthwatering mac and cheese or whipping up a batch of the chain's absolute best soup (Spoiler: It's the seasonal Autumn Squash Soup), don't let this turn you off completely. The reasons for freezing are completely logical.

In an interview with USA Today, Jessica Hesselschwerdt, Panera Bread's Senior Director of Public Relations, said that freezing helps the chain "avoid using certain preservatives that do not meet [its] clean standards." It also allows for consistency across the country: If every Panera Bread location made its own soup from scratch, odds are, it would differ from store to store. Freezing the product allows for it to be the same, regardless of where you are.

