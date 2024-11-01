For Fresh, Not Frozen Fast Food, Try These 12 Popular Chains

You've probably seen the tagline for many restaurants that says, "Fresh, never frozen." Many people love to see that, as it can signify that a spot is a bit more trustworthy — especially when it comes to fast food, which is a true gamble when it comes to quality.

Most restaurants are referring to meat when sharing that something is fresh, not frozen. Usually, fresh meat tastes yards better than meat that's been frozen — and that's because, when meat gets frozen, its cell walls go through a change due to the ice crystals that generally form during the freezing process. This causes the natural juices and texture of the meat to become altered, and it simply just doesn't taste as good. This could also go for many other types of food, like vegetables, bread dough, french fries, and more.

We did a deep dive to find out which popular fast food chains offer fresh, never frozen food. We found that there are some restaurants that share certain products (say, hamburger meat, for example) are never frozen — but don't make it clear about the other food on the menu. Others, however, proudly share that they don't even have a freezer on-site, so we know that all of the food is fresh. For each fast food chain, we will be very clear to let you know which menu items are fresh.

