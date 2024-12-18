The Absolute Best Soup You Can Order At Panera Is A Seasonal Favorite
If you're a fan of comforting soups, you already know Panera Bread rarely misses. With so many flavorful options on the menu, it's tough to pick a favorite. But when Tasting Table tried and ranked nine of Panera's soups and macs, one seasonal star completely stole the show. Meet the Autumn Squash Soup. It's the ultimate fall treat, and the fact that it's only available for a limited time just makes it even more special.
What makes it so amazing? It's a creamy blend of butternut squash and pumpkin, with just the right hint of cinnamon, curry, and sweet honey. Oh, and don't forget the crunchy pumpkin seeds on top — they're the perfect finishing touch. Every spoonful is warm, rich, and ridiculously satisfying. And that golden color? Total fall vibes.
Simmered in vegetable broth and drizzled with sweet cream, this soup isn't just delicious — it somehow manages to feel indulgent and wholesome at the same time. Whether you're dipping Panera's famous baguette into it or pairing it with a half sandwich or half salad, it's guaranteed to give you that cozy, all-is-right-with-the-world feeling. If you haven't tried it yet, consider this your sign. But don't just take our word for it — fans everywhere are raving on social media about it, too.
How to find Autumn Squash Soup near you
One TikTok user said Panera's Autumn Squash Soup had just the right amount of sweetness with a consistency that wasn't too thin or too thick. A food reviewer on YouTube echoed the sentiment and said that while they were worried about the curry content, the taste wasn't overwhelming. Meanwhile, a Facebook user described it as having a Thanksgiving-like aroma. It's clear this soup has developed a cult following for good reason.
The Autumn Squash Soup isn't just a seasonal favorite — it's a soup so delicious that fans have found ways to enjoy it beyond the café. Retailers like BJ's Wholesale Club and Target stock Panera's soups in their refrigerated sections, including the iconic Autumn Squash Soup when it's in season. Be sure to check your local location for availability.
You can stock up on a container, which is free from gluten and artificial preservatives, and ready to heat and eat, ensuring you're ready for any chilly day that calls for a warm, bowl. Whether you grab it at Panera, a nearby retailer, or online, one thing's for sure: This soup is worth seeking out.