The Absolute Best Soup You Can Order At Panera Is A Seasonal Favorite

If you're a fan of comforting soups, you already know Panera Bread rarely misses. With so many flavorful options on the menu, it's tough to pick a favorite. But when Tasting Table tried and ranked nine of Panera's soups and macs, one seasonal star completely stole the show. Meet the Autumn Squash Soup. It's the ultimate fall treat, and the fact that it's only available for a limited time just makes it even more special.

What makes it so amazing? It's a creamy blend of butternut squash and pumpkin, with just the right hint of cinnamon, curry, and sweet honey. Oh, and don't forget the crunchy pumpkin seeds on top — they're the perfect finishing touch. Every spoonful is warm, rich, and ridiculously satisfying. And that golden color? Total fall vibes.

Simmered in vegetable broth and drizzled with sweet cream, this soup isn't just delicious — it somehow manages to feel indulgent and wholesome at the same time. Whether you're dipping Panera's famous baguette into it or pairing it with a half sandwich or half salad, it's guaranteed to give you that cozy, all-is-right-with-the-world feeling. If you haven't tried it yet, consider this your sign. But don't just take our word for it — fans everywhere are raving on social media about it, too.

