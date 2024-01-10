Panera Bread Is Bringing 2 New Cheesy Sourdough Melts To The Menu

Panera Bread is adding two new hot sandwiches to its menu to help keep customers warm during the remaining winter months. Differing from the chain's other toasted sandwiches, the new Panera menu items are served on Panera's Country Rustic Sourdough bread — and both sound mouth-wateringly good.

The first new item is the Bacon Avocado Melt, which includes applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, and smoked Gouda, as well as everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli. The second new sandwich is the Southwest Chicken Melt, which contains smoked pulled chicken, smoked Gouda, and red onion and is topped with cilantro and chipotle aioli.

According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the new sandwiches are "expertly toasted to showcase the feel-good flavor of classic grilled cheese that pairs perfectly with Panera's signature soups this National Soup Month." In fact, for a limited time, customers can add a cup of soup for just $1 with any entrée — including the new toasted sourdough melts — by using the Panera app and entering the code "SOUP" at checkout.