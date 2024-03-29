Panera Reimagined A Whole New Menu, And We Tried And Ranked Each Item

Panera Bread is doing a major overhaul of its already comprehensive menu, declaring it the "Panera New Era," and I was standing by to sample it at the sneak-peek release party. The stylish event at the Hotel Eventi's Second space in New York City drew both journalists and influencers, including one very hungry Tasting Table field agent.

There, I tasted the nine newest menu offerings from the cafe and dining chain — which it has been suggesting, at least quietly, since last summer's Panera menu changes amid corporate decisions made waves among vegan customers and fans of awesome soup in general. Finally, this winter, the company officially announced the actual foods it will now offer in mid-spring.

I've ranked all of the new items you can order below, from least essential to must try. Read on to see which Panera orders you should get excited about, and which ones are negligible in these budget-conscious times.