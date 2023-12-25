16 Panera Bread Menu Hacks You Need To Know

Panera Bread makes delicious meals that are filling, satisfying, and flexible. From creative breakfast egg soufflés to inspired sandwich selections, the only challenging thing about eating here is choosing the best items from its menu.

If you want a mouthwatering meal, customize your order to fit your palette. Panera offers a dizzying array of choices for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. These include customizable egg dishes, soups, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and more. Naturally, the store offers an extensive bakery menu. Order half sizes or grab a family feast. Mix and match items from the Pick Two menu or save money with the pre-selected Value Duets.

You can swap most menu items to recreate a long-lost favorite, cater to a restricted diet, or design an exciting new entrée. You can even order complimentary items and upgrades. You may be new to this bread-maker-turned-bistro, but these hacks get you the most out of your meal.