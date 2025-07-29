Here's How To Tell If A Rolling Pin Is Vintage

Walking into someone's kitchen and spotting a rolling pin isn't necessarily impressive, but what if that rolling pin is over 100 years old? Some vintage rolling pins have stood the test of time and can be easily identified at antique stores and yard sales by paying attention to coloration, material, and shape. There are dozens upon dozens of vintage rolling pin brands, but when it comes to identifying old versions of wooden pins (wood is perhaps the most common vintage rolling pin material), keep your eye out for printed logos on the pin, personal inscriptions, or images embedded into the tool.

Sometimes known as advertising pins, wooden pins enscribed with an ad for a product were popular in the 1930s and '40s among both American and English manufacturers. However, if you find a weathered pin made of any material other than wood, it's a fairly good indicator that you're holding an antique. While replicas do exist, glass, porcelain, tin, copper, and other materials are far less commonly used in today's production. There are some signs to look out for to determine vintage from replica, to be on the safe side. When it comes to real vintage glass pins, you'll notice a shape that's reminiscent of a balloon animal with two bulbous points on each end and a hollow interior, which was sometimes used for storing tea or valuable salt, sealed in with a glass stopper at one end. One coveted brand from the 1800s known as Nailsea produced beautifully colorful glass rolling pins; other glass pins with designs and inscriptions on the body are almost always vintage, too.