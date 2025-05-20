5 Brands That Offer Stylish Retro Appliances
If you're looking to give your kitchen a fresh new look, try thinking old school. Updating your space with modern retro-style appliances can give your kitchen a classic vibe that is rich with character and charm. Let pastel colors, chrome details, and whimsical shapes breathe new life into your kitchen and spark joy every time you cook.
When hunting for the right appliances for your home, it can be difficult to sort through what's quality and what's just for show. Some retro appliances are designed to be more gimmicky than functional, and there's no reason to invite frequent repairs and headaches into your life just to achieve a stylish kitchen. We recommend doing your research before investing in all new appliances to help avoid common kitchen design mistakes. To help get you started, we looked into some popular and well-reviewed appliance brands that feature vintage or retro designs as well as being of good quality. To find which is best for you, consider price, size, aesthetic, functionality, and what best fits your day-to-day kitchen lifestyle, because you deserve the retro kitchen of your dreams.
Find iconic retro designs with Smeg
It's hard to talk about retro appliances without starting with Smeg. The Italian company is known for its iconic retro designs and wide range of small and large appliances. If you're looking to deck your whole kitchen out in matching colors and finishes, the Smeg brand is the way to go. Toasters, stand mixers, kettles, immersion blenders, espresso machines, dishwashers, and yes, the iconic refrigerators have earned Smeg its reputation for quality, aesthetically-pleasing products. The company was founded in 1948, but it wasn't until 1997 that the FAB range was launched with the sleek '50s design. The look stuck and became perhaps the most recognizable Smeg design of all the brand's ranges.
Because it's so instantly recognizable, Smeg is often the go-to when considering retro appliances. Be aware that some of what you pay for with a Smeg appliance is simply for the brand name and the chic design. While the brand's full line of products is overall high-performing and highly rated, not every appliance the brand manufactures gets the best reviews. Do your own digging into each individual appliance before completely turning your kitchen into a Smeg showroom. But overall, you can count on Smeg for eye-catching retro designs.
Big Chill sells two lines of vintage-style appliances
The Big Chill brand was born from a quest to make the perfect refrigerator that balanced modern functionality with that classic 1950s style. From humble beginnings, the company has grown to make more than just refrigerators. Today, the Big Chill range of appliances includes refrigerators, stoves, vent hoods, dishwashers, and adorable toasters and blenders. The brand makes two different vintage-inspired appliance collections: Classic and Retro. The Classic collection is described on the website as "industrial chic" and is reminiscent of an antique ice box refrigerator in terms of aesthetic. The Retro collection has a look that would make it right at home in June Cleaver's kitchen. Kitchen design updates on a budget can be tricky, so if you love the look of a Smeg but want something with a slightly lower price, Big Chill is the way to go.
Reviews for Big Chill vary, but overall, the brand is regarded as being reliable and high-quality. The gas stoves from the Classic collection seem to be particularly loved by those that have made the investment (these stoves will run you about $7,000). The brand is also a celebrity favorite, with customers like Rachael Ray and Scarlett Johansson. Reviewers on Reddit seem to enjoy the brand, too, but many do point out that the appliances are from other brands and are then retrofitted with Big Chill's uniquely designed shells. While this might make some buyers suspicious, it seems like a reasonable way for a company to produce stylish, retro appliances with modern technology. The custom color options alone make this brand one to consider if you're looking to revamp your kitchen.
La Cornue has been at it for over a century
La Cornue is a prestigious name in the appliance industry known for superb craftsmanship, stunning design, and incredible functionality. If you're ready to invest in the best of the best, La Cornue is the brand to start with. The La Cornue brand has been manufacturing luxury kitchen ranges and ovens since 1908. The ranges are handcrafted by artisans, making each oven a genuine piece of art as much as it is a usable home appliance. You don't have to worry about sacrificing anything in terms of quality with the La Cornue, as these stoves are professional-grade and feature more capabilities than some of the newest stoves on the market right now. But be prepared to spend a pretty penny on one of these guys — La Cornue stoves range from $10,000 on the low end all the way to $100,000 or more. Not to mention every La Cornue is made in France, so you'll more than likely be paying a shipping fee, too.
It's hard to find a bad review of a La Cornue stove. If there are any downsides, they would be the hefty price tag, the potentially long delivery time, and the fact that the ovens don't have windows; all very easy things to look past if you're seriously considering investing in a premium appliance. Customer Mallory Nikolaus wrote on her blog, "There was no lack of quality in every meal made using our La Cornue, especially when it came to roast dinners and baked goods." If you have the funds and love the look of a La Cornue, it's an excellent appliance to invest in.
The Northstar Collection by Elmira Stove Works is sleek and stylish
Featuring a sleek, midcentury design, Elmira Stove Works' Northstar line of appliances are a retro appliance-lover's dream. The collection features ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and range hoods with an iconic '50s-design flair. Chrome detailing and bright colors make these appliances as visually stunning as they are high quality. Elmira Stove Works was founded by a man named Tom Hendrick, who got involved in appliances by making cook stove parts for the local Mennonite community in Elmira, Ontario. The company's Northstar collection combines whimsical mid-century design with modern capabilities, making it an excellent choice for your kitchen remodel.
Reviews for the Elmira Stove Works Northstar line are overall positive, with the appliances getting points for seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with modern technology. One review for the range did note that the frame is made by KitchenAid, and then retrofitted with a custom Elmira exterior and hardware, similar to the Big Chill brand. This means that you can rest assured in a quality product that looks like a one-of-a-kind specialty piece, but that the average repair-person will still be able to service it with ease.
Unique is a cheaper option for vintage appliances
When it's time to remodel your kitchen, you can expect to shell out a pretty penny. Unique brand appliances are some of the more affordable brands on this list and feature that classic retro-chic aesthetic. Although the color selection is far more limited compared to some other brands on the list, the design of these appliances is still stunning. Unique produces refrigerators and freezers, ranges and hoods, dishwashers, microwaves, and even a wine fridge. The brand was founded over 30 years ago and can offer affordable pricing on its products thanks to the company's commitment to "investing in innovative, cost-efficient manufacturing processes," according to the brand's website. There is something dollhouse-like about these appliances with the large knobs and small windows, making them the perfect centerpiece for a kitchen remodel.
Reviews for Unique Appliances are positive, with many reviewers noting the beautiful design and small size that's ideal for smaller kitchens. Some mention that the interior refrigerator shelves are small and don't give much room for adjustment. Overall, investing in a Unique appliance may mean sacrificing some customization options compared to other brands on this list, but for the price, it's hard to complain about this line of appliances.