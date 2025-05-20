5 Brands That Offer Stylish Retro Appliances

La Cornue is a prestigious name in the appliance industry known for superb craftsmanship, stunning design, and incredible functionality. If you're ready to invest in the best of the best, La Cornue is the brand to start with. The La Cornue brand has been manufacturing luxury kitchen ranges and ovens since 1908. The ranges are handcrafted by artisans, making each oven a genuine piece of art as much as it is a usable home appliance. You don't have to worry about sacrificing anything in terms of quality with the La Cornue, as these stoves are professional-grade and feature more capabilities than some of the newest stoves on the market right now. But be prepared to spend a pretty penny on one of these guys — La Cornue stoves range from $10,000 on the low end all the way to $100,000 or more. Not to mention every La Cornue is made in France, so you'll more than likely be paying a shipping fee, too.

It's hard to find a bad review of a La Cornue stove. If there are any downsides, they would be the hefty price tag, the potentially long delivery time, and the fact that the ovens don't have windows; all very easy things to look past if you're seriously considering investing in a premium appliance. Customer Mallory Nikolaus wrote on her blog, "There was no lack of quality in every meal made using our La Cornue, especially when it came to roast dinners and baked goods." If you have the funds and love the look of a La Cornue, it's an excellent appliance to invest in.