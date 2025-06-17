11 Kitchen Window Treatment Ideas To Elevate Your Cooking Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen designs are often more nuanced than they appear. From upholstery on kitchen chairs to cabinet-height curtains (aka the design hack that easily disguises your outdated dishwasher), little changes make a big difference. Yet perhaps none are quite as important as window treatments: These features have the potential to shift the entire tone of your kitchen.
These treatments span a variety of potential designs, including classic corded blinds or sleek sheer privacy veils. Each option could impact curb appeal, natural lighting, general design aesthetic, or energy efficiency. However, while there are plenty of window treatment ideas to elevate your cooking space, it's important to carefully evaluate your desired outcome. Are you seeking a trendy aesthetic? More privacy from passersby on the pavement? Or perhaps you'd like to reduce your energy bill or encourage better lighting? Here's some inspiration: these window treatments might be the perfect final touch for your beautiful kitchen.
Tier curtains
Also known as "cafe curtains," this charming style of window treatment is experiencing a resurgence after initially achieving popularity in 19th and 20th-century cafes. These treatments are a great way of mixing modern and vintage in your kitchen, and cafe curtains are amongst the kitchen trends that we are following in 2025.
Tiered curtains cover (at least) the lower halves of windows. The style provides effective privacy, blocking your kitchen from pavement eye-level but still allowing natural light to stream through the exposed upper sections.
On Amazon, this JINCHAN Linen Kitchen Curtain has a floral print and whimsical bows to secure it to the rail. It covers slightly more window than traditional tiered curtains, so it might be a good farmhouse-inspired solution for those prioritizing privacy.
Countertop-length curtains
Windows can be peskily placed over countertops. In these scenarios, full-length curtains are out of the question. Still, the solution is simpler than you think — and doesn't necessitate reverting to blinds. Countertop-length curtains are great for those wanting a cozy and energy-efficient window treatment. These curtains are easily bought online, including the Cute Retro Flower Kitchen Curtains on Amazon, which are pictured above. The fabric is a chance to inject some personality. But if you'd rather keep it simple, try these OWENIE White Kitchen Curtains.
Full-length kitchen curtains
Not all kitchens are suitable for full-length curtains. However, the image above clearly portrays one instance that might be suitable: covering doors. Biophilic designs are on the rise, which merges indoor and outdoor spaces as part of a growing movement towards eco-focused living. Whether stepping out onto Juliet balconies or a garden patio, a full-length kitchen curtain might do the trick. Maybe you'd like the extravagance of embracing some dramatic drapes?
Decorative sheer
When it comes to trends, sheer is on a winning streak. The material is highly sought-after for its light and romantic effect — it's perfect for allowing abundant natural light while protecting privacy. The pictured Beaded Triangle Sheer Valance is purely decorative, but it's possible to obtain full or part-length treatments, too.
Cordless blinds
Cordless blinds can elevate cooking spaces as a modern-looking (and child-safe) window feature. This BlindsAvenue Cellular Honeycomb Cordless Shade is a prime example, with a minimalistic white fitting and no straggling blind cords. Advancements aren't stopping there, either. Window treatments are evolving to incorporate smart controls, including automated blinds and voice control features. Will you start with cordless or jump ahead?
Corded blinds
Sometimes, nothing beats the classics. Corded blinds are generally cheaper, highlighting them as a potential option for those remodeling or decorating kitchens on a budget. Interestingly, the corded varieties are more robust, too — expect a longer lifespan than cordless blinds. For higher windows, it's also a question of practicality. Can you comfortably reach to adjust the blinds without a cord?
Valance combinations
Valances are usually decorative, not practical. This type of treatment sits at the top of windows, creating a little trim. That's why those seeking the "best of both worlds" might opt for something like this No. 918 Martine Microfiber Valance and Tier Set. This way, there's the privacy of the tier curtains but the effect of the valance.
Ruffled voile
Voile is an elegant alternative to sheer curtains. It's not quite as transparent and instead imparts a heightened luxurious effect. This PearAge Ruffled Voile shows the material in valance form (purely for decorative purposes), but homeowners could utilize voile for full or part-length treatments. Given that biophilic trends are increasing, these materials are ideal for diffusing natural light.
Bamboo shades
Material choice matters. Again, referencing those rising biophilic trends, there's a heightened focus on natural materials, including bamboo. Bamboo shades are easily maintained and add a wooden tone to your kitchen space, elevating its design with a natural touch. These window treatments are widely available online, with items like these ARLO BLINDS Sheer Bamboo Roman Shades.
Roller shades
Roller shades keep it simple. As one continuous piece of fabric, they create a screen for both privacy and light blocking. For those with open-plan studios, like the above image, using roller shades is great for a consistent and uniform look. The clean lines are sleek and minimalistic — ideal for those wanting to avoid bulky frames of curtains.
Outside-mounted blinds
Outside-mounted blinds are attached above the window frame. This clever treatment trick creates the illusion of a taller window and emphasizes depth perception. For those with less window height, it's a good option for "opening up" the light source. Alternatively, reverse this window treatment style: Inside-mounted blinds achieve a built-in aesthetic.