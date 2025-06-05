12 Tips For Mixing Modern And Vintage In Your Kitchen

Attempting to mix together modern and vintage elements can be a daunting task — you don't want to overdo one at the expense of the other. Not quite sure to begin? The best kitchens are designed with a cohesive vision, and you may want to look beyond the usual suspects for inspiration.

For vintage design ideas, Surjit Singh Namli likes to draw upon his previous travels as well as flea markets for an element of authenticity that goes beyond cookie-cutter design. "For modern ideas, I look to human behavior," he says. From the way we move, store, and cook to how we connect in our kitchens today, these aspects can afford crucial clues on the modern conveniences that your kitchen needs. "It's not about trends; it's about tuning into how the space should feel and flow," he muses.

Once you have compiled a mood board of all design ideas and elements that you'd like to include in your dream vintage-meets-modern kitchen, you can then prioritize the elements and functionalities that can actually be executed according to your budget and capabilities. For those looking to take the guesswork out of the equation, there are several online kitchen design tools that can help you visualize the final look before you make a commitment. Free apps and online resources, such as Room Sketcher and IKEA Kitchen Planner, require no design experience.