13 Best Kitchen Tool Organizers, According To Online Reviews
There are probably several kitchen organization mistakes that you need to stop making to improve your kitchen's functionality and aesthetics. While some of the kitchen tasks may seem daunting, there is one that is easier to tackle than you might think: organizing all of those kitchen tools. If you have a jumbled mess of spatulas, whisks, wooden spoons, and other kitchen tools taking up several drawers in your kitchen, it is time for a change. Not only does this disorganization add to the clutter in the space, but it also can make it nearly impossible to find the particular tool you need for preparing or serving a recipe.
Fortunately, with the right product, you can quickly transform all that chaos into organized bliss. We've put together a list of some of the best kitchen tool organizers on the market. When compiling our list, we looked closely at customer reviews, only selecting products with a rating of at least four stars with feedback from hundreds or thousands of reviewers. Additionally, we aimed to include a range of product styles — including options for storing utensils on the countertop or in a kitchen drawer — to help each reader find something that would match their specific needs. You can find a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Lifewit Expandable Utensil Organizer for Drawers
This utensil organizer from Lifewit features an expandable design, providing you with up to five compartments to keep several cooking essentials organized and at hand. Because of the two side compartments that slide, you'll be able to use this model in drawers with a width between 13 and 22 inches. The organizer, which is made from a BPA-free polypropylene plastic material, comes in five color options to help you coordinate with your kitchen's decor. It is available in White, Black, Gray, Turquoise, and Green & White.
The vast majority of customers have given this drawer utensil organizer a four- or five-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with it. One feature that many appreciate is the adjustable design. They share that the sliding sides make it possible to get a good fit for their drawers. Reviewers are also generally impressed with the quality of the organizer, with many sharing that it feels sturdy and well-made.
LeTauci Ceramic Utensil Holders
These LeTauci Ceramic Utensil Holders are one of those beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful. The set of two holders features a sleek and modern design with ribbed sides. They are also available in five colors to help each user perfectly coordinate with their space. You can choose from White, Glaze Arctic White, Glaze Marble Blue, Glaze Marble Dark Olive, and Glaze Marble Gray. One of the utensil holders is larger than the other, making it ideal for holding large cooking utensils, such as spatulas, whisks, or wooden spoons. The smaller one is best for holding standard flatware, such as spoons, forks, and knives. Made from a quality ceramic material, each hold is designed to be durable and long-lasting.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to say about these ceramic utensil holders from LeTauci. In their write-ups, several highlight the style as one top feature. They share that the utensil holders have a very elegant appearance that looks great on their kitchen countertops. Customers also note that these organizers are generously sized, accommodating the tools they need to work in the kitchen.
Utoplike Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers
If you're looking for a more customizable solution, consider these bamboo drawer dividers from Utoplike. The set comes with four spring-loaded bamboo dividers, which you can space out as needed based on the size of your drawers and the various utensils and other tools you want to store. For example, if you have a wider cheese grater, you could leave more room between two of the dividers to accommodate it, while placing the others slightly closer together for all your other essentials. Keeping your utensils easily accessible truly is one of those kitchen organization hacks that can make mealtime a breeze.
According to customers, there is a lot to like about these dividers from Utoplike. One feature that comes up across several reviews is how easy they are to install. Because of the spring-loaded design, the dividers will automatically adjust themselves for a good fit in a cabinet drawer. However, a few users did note that the dividers can come loose or slide from time to time, requiring a quick re-adjustment. Many reviewers also found these to be a great asset for keeping their drawers organized and creating a custom layout for their storage needs.
Nucookery Rotating Utensil Holder
This utensil holder from Nucookery offers a rotating design, allowing you to quickly and easily get your hands on the tool you need for each recipe. It is also generously sized, holding up to 20 utensils to help you make the most of your countertop space. The holder features a ceramic body, which is both sleek and durable. Its base is made from cork, which helps to protect your countertop while also giving the holder an attractive two-tone look. Nucookery offers this utensil holder in seven different colors, including White, Black, Gray, Sand, Stone Black, Yellow Sand, and Marble Pattern.
With an overwhelming majority of reviewers giving this model a four- or five-star rating, it looks like a solid pick for anyone searching for a countertop organizer. The rotating feature is one thing that several praise in their reviews. Customers note that it spins smoothly and makes it easy to grab a particular tool. Another feature that many highlight is the capacity. They find that it holds a lot of large cooking utensils to keep them right next to the stovetop or in another convenient location.
Suli Kitchen Utensil Holder
If you're looking for a utensil holder that you can push back along the wall, then this narrower option from Suli might be the right fit. It offers four different compartments to help you keep your utensils organized and easy to grab. You could consider sorting utensils by type of material to make them even easier to find when you need them to make a particular recipe. Unlike many utensil holders, which feature a solid body, this model has a grid-like design. With this design, you can be less worried about putting utensils away when they come out of the dishwasher slightly damp, since the grids will allow air to circulate and help them dry more quickly. The holder features a wooden base with a matte black grid, making it a nice addition to a farmhouse kitchen or even a modern space.
Most customers are glad that they decided to purchase this utensil holder from Suli. They share that it offers a lot of space to help them keep several cooking utensils organized. The removable dividers are another feature that many customers mention in their write-ups. They note that this feature makes it easier to accommodate larger tools or to sort utensils by size.
Depaotlux Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks
Consider the Depaotlux Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks if you've been searching for the best organization hacks to help you create more kitchen countertop space. Because these utensil hooks mount to the underside of your kitchen cabinets, they can make it possible to leave the countertops themselves clear, while still ensuring that you'll be able to easily spot and reach for the specific tool you need when cooking. Each set includes two rotating holders, each with six hooks. So, with both holders, you can hand up to 12 of your most commonly-used tools. No tools are needed to hang these; they come with a strong adhesive pad to keep the hooks in place.
The Depaotlux Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks come highly recommended by most customers who have given them a try. Several reviewers share that they appreciate how the overall design not only keeps their cooking tools easily accessible, but that it also doesn't hog precious drawer or countertop space. However, while some reviewers found that the adhesive pad was strong enough, others experienced issues with theirs sliding off the cabinets.
Utoplike Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer
Consider the Utoplike kitchen drawer organizer to prevent your tools from turning into a chaotic mess. The organizer is available in two different sizes to help each user find the right fit for their kitchen drawers. Its expandable design allows you to further customize the layout based on the width of your drawer and the specific tools you want to store in it. In addition to being a functional addition to your kitchen, this organizer can be a stylish one as well. It is available in bamboo, black, and acacia wood. Move your tools to your drawers to create that sleek and minimalist kitchen that you've always dreamed of.
Customer reviews for this drawer organizer are overwhelmingly positive. Several users praise its simple yet attractive look. They like how the bamboo or acacia wood construction looks in their drawer. Overall, customers are also pleased with how the organizer fits in their drawer and the number of tools that it helps them keep neat and tidy.
Cooler Kitchen Rotating Utensil Holder for Kitchen
Consider the Cooler Kitchen Rotating Utensil Holder if you're looking for a countertop organizer that offers a large capacity. With its 7-inch diameter, it can hold up to 20 tools. The rotating organizer is also 7 inches tall, allowing it to hold longer tools — such as your collection of slotted and solid spatulas for various cooking needs — and prevent them from tipping over. This model comes with a removable divider. When inserted, the divider partitions the canister into three sections, making it easier to sort tools by type or use to keep them better organized. A few other notable features of this product include its grip insert that keeps it from sliding around, the rubberized feet to protect countertop surfaces, and the weighted base to keep it from tipping over.
The majority of reviewers deemed this organizer worthy of a four- or five-star rating. The storage capacity is one feature that many highlight in their write-ups. They not only appreciate how many tools they're able to store in the canister, but also like that it has dividers to help keep everything from getting jumbled together. Another thing that many praise in their reviews is how smoothly the holder rotates when they need to find a specific tool.
YiZhi Adhesive Wall Hooks Rack
You don't have to give up precious countertop or drawer space to keep your utensils organized and right where you need them as you're preparing a meal. This YiZhi rack mounts to the wall and provides a convenient spot to hang tools that have an opening or hook at the end. The set comes with two racks, each of which has six hooks. So, you'll be able to take advantage of otherwise wasted wall space to hang up to 12 kitchen tools. You don't need to drill any holes in the wall or use special tools to install these racks. Instead, they come with strong adhesive pads (that can be removed without damaging the wall).
All in all, the majority of customers are pleased with these wall racks. Several mention how easy they are to install, while also noting that they are sturdy and able to keep their tools organized. Multiple customers also mention the appearance of the hooks in their write-ups. They find that hanging their utensils on them offers a nice addition to their space. Opinions are more mixed on the strength of the adhesive, however. Some customers shared frustrations that it wouldn't stay in place on their wall.
OXO Good Grips Expandable Long Tool Organizer
If you're tired of your long-handled tools getting jumbled in your kitchen drawers, then you might want to take a look at this tool organizer from OXO Good Grips. It offers an expandable design, allowing you to create up to two compartments to hold a variety of cooking utensils. Each compartment runs the full length of the bin (16.35 inches) to provide ample space for tools that are too tall for many other solutions. The organizer features squared-off corners for a more seamless look when inserted in a drawer. It also has non-slip feet to help prevent it from sliding around every time you open or close the drawer.
Most customers have positive things to share about this long tool organizer from OXO. The design is one thing that many customers mention in their write-ups. They note that the expandable organizer is not only functional, but that its neutral colors allow it to make a sleek addition to their kitchen drawers. Several reviewers also share that the organizer's adjustable design ensures a perfect fit without wasted space in their kitchen drawers.
SpaceAid Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Inserts
Those looking to create a custom layout to match their specific vision might want to consider the SpaceAid Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Inserts. This set of spring-loaded drawer dividers also comes with removable inserts to place vertically between each divider. With the inserts, you can make smaller compartments to achieve an even more orderly arrangement of all of your kitchen tools. You can purchase sets of four, seven, or 10 dividers, depending on how many drawers you want to organize and the number of tools you need to arrange. A few additional features of these dividers include their durable and attractive bamboo construction, the non-slip rubber pads on the bases to keep them from shifting around, and the included labels to help make your tools even easier to locate and put back into the correct slot.
There are a lot of things to love about these drawer dividers, according to the highly positive reviews most customers have given them. Many users highlight the customizability in their write-ups. They like that the dividers and inserts make it possible to efficiently utilize the available space in their drawers. Several reviewers also share that these dividers are very easy to use and that they can be installed without any tools.
Oggi Stainless Steel Utensil Holder
This Oggi Stainless Steel Utensil Holder might be the ideal addition for a modern kitchen. It comes in a variety of finishes, including a sleek stainless option. The canister is available in two sizes (5-inch diameter and 7-inch diameter) to best suit the specific organization needs of each user. Each size features a weighted base to prevent it from tripping over. The stainless steel construction also means that this model is lead-, BPA-, and chemical-free, providing you with some peace of mind as you store the tools you use when preparing a meal.
The Oggi Stainless Steel Utensil Holder comes highly recommended by most customers who have given it a try. Customers appreciate its spacious capacity along with the weighted base that prevents it from tipping over. Many reviewers also mention the canister's appearance in their write-ups, sharing that it helps them store their kitchen utensils in style.
Modern Innovations 24-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Utensil Holder
Are many of the kitchen tools that you need to organize made from stainless steel? If so, then you should consider mounting this magnetic utensil holder from Modern Innovations on a wall near your stove. The strong magnets can keep metal cooking utensils — as well as knives and kitchen shears — hung up and easy to grab when needed. The magnetic bar comes in six size options, ranging from 10 inches to 24 inches, allowing each user to best accommodate the amount of space they have in their kitchen, as well as the number of tools they want to organize.
With thousands of customer reviews and a high star average, the Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Utensil Holder is something you'll want to take a close look at. Reviewers share that the magnet is very strong, which helps ensure that their tools stay put until they are ready for use. Customers also appreciate how much space the utensil holder helps them save by clearing out their drawers or countertops.
Methodology
We considered several factors as we put together this list of the best kitchen tool organizers. First, we understand that each reader has varying needs. So, we sought to include a variety of countertop and drawer organizers of different sizes to help ensure each person could find a product type and capacity that would best suit their needs and preferences. Additionally, we also took customer ratings into account as we finalized our recommendations. We looked not only at the average star rating, but also at the number of customers who had rated each pick. All of our selections have a rating of at least four stars and have been reviewed by hundreds to thousands of customers.