The Common Kitchen Design Faux Pas That Actually Doesn't Matter At All

Kitchen design is no easy feat. You can update your kitchen on a budget without stress and end up with a room you adore forever, but you've got to keep some things in mind along the way for such promising results. One of those overall tips seems like a contradiction: In order to master the art of timeless kitchen design, you've got to relax on some of the supposed rules. There are plenty of kitchen design mistakes (and ways to fix them), but mixing and matching appliances doesn't have to be one of them. Don't fret over making sure everything is the same exact shade from the same exact brand — it's not realistic, nor is it necessary.

For starters, over time, different appliances may need to be replaced at different points. Models may be discontinued and brands may change. If you're stuck on ensuring that every single appliance in your kitchen is from the same line, these updates will be tough, and one mismatched appliance will look more glaring than all mismatched appliances. There's also the matter of certain appliances you're especially keen on, like a pastel Smeg fridge. It may be cost-prohibitive to get every other appliance from Smeg. Or a kitchen all in aqua might be a bit loud and not as timeless as you want. Speaking of which, when it comes to appliances in statement hues and patterns, one or two is enough to pop; meaning the rest of your appliances shouldn't match them exactly.