The Common Kitchen Design Faux Pas That Actually Doesn't Matter At All
Kitchen design is no easy feat. You can update your kitchen on a budget without stress and end up with a room you adore forever, but you've got to keep some things in mind along the way for such promising results. One of those overall tips seems like a contradiction: In order to master the art of timeless kitchen design, you've got to relax on some of the supposed rules. There are plenty of kitchen design mistakes (and ways to fix them), but mixing and matching appliances doesn't have to be one of them. Don't fret over making sure everything is the same exact shade from the same exact brand — it's not realistic, nor is it necessary.
For starters, over time, different appliances may need to be replaced at different points. Models may be discontinued and brands may change. If you're stuck on ensuring that every single appliance in your kitchen is from the same line, these updates will be tough, and one mismatched appliance will look more glaring than all mismatched appliances. There's also the matter of certain appliances you're especially keen on, like a pastel Smeg fridge. It may be cost-prohibitive to get every other appliance from Smeg. Or a kitchen all in aqua might be a bit loud and not as timeless as you want. Speaking of which, when it comes to appliances in statement hues and patterns, one or two is enough to pop; meaning the rest of your appliances shouldn't match them exactly.
How to mix and match appliances with style
You may be worried that mismatched appliances are kitchen design flaws that you have to fix if you're selling your home, but rest assured that other people will appreciate the flexibility of assorted appliances too. At some point, they too will have to change out an oven or a dishwasher, and no one wants the stress of breaking up a once perfectly synced-up range. In fact, a kitchen in which every single item is exactly matched might feel more like a brand showroom than a welcoming room in a home.
Instead, you can personalize your kitchen with a more eclectic look, or even keep things neutral but with some subtle variations following one cohesive theme. When in doubt, stick to stainless steel, which will look uniform even across brands, or add some modern style with a mix of metals like silver-toned stainless steel and copper trim. You can choose appliances in stainless steel and black or white, or stick to a palette of white, beige, and ivory. If you choose a color-pop appliance, like an apple-red refrigerator from Galanz, keep other appliances silver or black; patterned touches like a Laura Ashley floral toaster in blue or white would look dreamy with other appliances in all white. When mixing things up, it helps to choose items with recessed handles as well as those without logos, as those tend to stand out. Simply pick a theme, from minimalist to bold, and enjoy the freedom of assorted appliances.