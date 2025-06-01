The Design Hack That Easily Disguises Your Outdated Dishwasher

Not every home improvement project needs to take a significant chunk out of your wallet. From sprucing up your kitchen with backsplashes to giving cupboards a fresh paint job, your kitchen's aesthetic can be turned up a notch without needing to break the bank. Dealing with a less-than-ideal-looking dishwasher or one without a seamless cover to match your kitchen cupboards is just such a challenge that might seem to need a complete overhaul. But with a little bit of DIY, you'll have a pretty kitchen you are excited to walk into by hanging an artfully-placed curtain.

If now is not the right time to spring on a new appliance, a curtain can quickly conceal a dishwasher, or other unsightly item in your kitchen you'd rather not look at. This DIY solution is more affordable than setting out to build a panel from wood or hiring someone to make a special piece to fix in the space. The fabric you choose can steer the look and feel of your kitchen, and colored curtains and pattern designs can even be swapped out to dress up your home for changing seasons.