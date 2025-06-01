The Design Hack That Easily Disguises Your Outdated Dishwasher
Not every home improvement project needs to take a significant chunk out of your wallet. From sprucing up your kitchen with backsplashes to giving cupboards a fresh paint job, your kitchen's aesthetic can be turned up a notch without needing to break the bank. Dealing with a less-than-ideal-looking dishwasher or one without a seamless cover to match your kitchen cupboards is just such a challenge that might seem to need a complete overhaul. But with a little bit of DIY, you'll have a pretty kitchen you are excited to walk into by hanging an artfully-placed curtain.
If now is not the right time to spring on a new appliance, a curtain can quickly conceal a dishwasher, or other unsightly item in your kitchen you'd rather not look at. This DIY solution is more affordable than setting out to build a panel from wood or hiring someone to make a special piece to fix in the space. The fabric you choose can steer the look and feel of your kitchen, and colored curtains and pattern designs can even be swapped out to dress up your home for changing seasons.
Get ready to gussy up your kitchen
Opt for a floral pattern or a gingham check print to add folksy vibrancy to your kitchen area, or if you'd rather a softer and more modern touch, look for a neutral linen or a muslin gauze to bring a quieter finish to the heart of your home. If you'd like to create a fuller, more gathered appearance, use more material to make the curtain.
If you are making your own curtains, you may want to wash and dry the material before measuring it and hanging up pieces to prevent any shrinkage later on. Iron the clean fabric before you get started. Measure the length of the dishwasher from the point where you're looking to place the rod and take another measurement for the width of the space before cutting the curtains to your desired length. Depending on the size of your space, you can hang the dishwasher-concealing curtain using a peel and stick curtain rod or a magnetic rod if you anticipate needing to remove the enhancement or adjust the position later on. For a more permanent fix, you can also screw a curtain rod directly onto a cabinet if your space allows for it. A tension rod or curved curtain rod can help create an aesthetic appeal that looks clean and crisp, and no purchase of a new machine or expensive cabinet-matching panel is required.