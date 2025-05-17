How Long Should Your Dishwasher Last Before Replacing It?

That dishwasher has been on your replacement radar for a while. Trundling along like a true Old Faithful, though, you never quite thought you'd see the day it finally kicked the bucket. Yet going ... going ... gone — that banging sound is anything but healthy. Dishwashers last anywhere from 9 to 16 years, with 12 years being about average.

Fortunately, most appliances don't go out with a bang, and homeowners usually receive fair warning when it's time to replace their machines. In fact, for many households, the signs that their dishwasher needs replacing can linger for months, or even years. Unheated water, laggy or unresponsive buttons, and dirty plates are all signs of something amiss. More obvious red flags include water leakages and untimely power failures mid-cycle. Never ignore mysterious puddles.

For those whose appliances didn't meet that 12-year mark, always check the warranty before footing a hefty bill. Single-year coverage is the norm, but retailers like Costco offer extended two-year protection — you might get lucky. Outside of this window, it's usually a question of fix or replace. To help future appliances last longer, re-evaluate usage habits and consider investing in the absolute best dishwasher brands (according to reviews). Did you know that Miele and Kenmore outlast Bosch?