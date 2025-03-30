How To Save Your Dishwasher If You've Accidentally Used The Wrong Detergent

Dishwashers really can make life easier. Instead of stacking your used dishes in the sink, and then spending more time washing plus drying them, you pack them in the dishwasher, add your powdered detergent or tablet, and let the machine do all the work for you. The rest of the night is then yours to have that glass of wine, put your feet up, and relax. That is, unless you're so excited for your time-out that you use the wrong detergent in your dishwasher. This is one of the biggest dishwasher mistakes you can make, and the results can be utter chaos. But all is not lost!

If you've accidentally used a liquid soap, such as standard dishwashing liquid, in your dishwasher, instead of giving you clean dishes, the machine will likely stop working or give you mounds of sudsy foam spewing out of the dishwasher door onto the floor, soaking everything around it. This is because dishwashing soaps are designed to use the foam and suds to help clean your dishes by hand, while dishwasher detergents contain enzymes that dissolve into the water and clean your dishes without any bubbles being created.

This is the crucial reason you should never use liquid soap in your dishwasher. Luckily, all is not lost if you chuck in some soapy detergent by mistake. A clean-out of all the foam, a thorough wipe of the inside to dry it as much as possible, and some patience while a rinse cycle or two helps the suds dissipate in the piping can get your dishwasher back to working order without any permanent damage.