How To Save Your Dishwasher If You've Accidentally Used The Wrong Detergent
Dishwashers really can make life easier. Instead of stacking your used dishes in the sink, and then spending more time washing plus drying them, you pack them in the dishwasher, add your powdered detergent or tablet, and let the machine do all the work for you. The rest of the night is then yours to have that glass of wine, put your feet up, and relax. That is, unless you're so excited for your time-out that you use the wrong detergent in your dishwasher. This is one of the biggest dishwasher mistakes you can make, and the results can be utter chaos. But all is not lost!
If you've accidentally used a liquid soap, such as standard dishwashing liquid, in your dishwasher, instead of giving you clean dishes, the machine will likely stop working or give you mounds of sudsy foam spewing out of the dishwasher door onto the floor, soaking everything around it. This is because dishwashing soaps are designed to use the foam and suds to help clean your dishes by hand, while dishwasher detergents contain enzymes that dissolve into the water and clean your dishes without any bubbles being created.
This is the crucial reason you should never use liquid soap in your dishwasher. Luckily, all is not lost if you chuck in some soapy detergent by mistake. A clean-out of all the foam, a thorough wipe of the inside to dry it as much as possible, and some patience while a rinse cycle or two helps the suds dissipate in the piping can get your dishwasher back to working order without any permanent damage.
Steps to save your foaming dishwasher – plus pantry items to help
Most dishwashers are designed to immediately stop working if there's a problem, so those soapy suds will likely cause it to pause and give you an error sign or warning bell. In any case, the first thing to do is cancel the wash cycle, turn the dishwasher off, and unplug it from the wall. This will protect you and your home from any unexpected electricity shorts. Next, you'll need to remove all the dishes from the dishwasher so that you can clear out the foam and wipe the inside of your washer to get it as dry as possible.
Mop up any water from the floor while you're at it. Scatter a good handful of table salt, a quarter cup of cooking oil, or a quarter cup of vinegar over the bottom of your dishwasher, then run a rinse cycle to clear out the soapy residue from the inside as well as the drainage pipes. If your dishwasher doesn't respond to any commands, leave the door open and let it air-dry for 30 minutes or longer. You'll need to contact a professional if this doesn't work. Then, run another rinse cycle. Wipe out any new bubbles and residue.
While you're in there, you can take care of this dishwasher maintenance task you've been overlooking. Your final step is to run a full wash cycle, without dishes, using a dishwasher cleaner. These cleaners are chemically designed to remove grease and limescale from the inside of your dishwasher, so will work well to clear out any remaining traces of your soapy detergent. Then, you're good to get back to normal use again.