The Crucial Reason You Should Never Use Liquid Soap In Your Dishwasher

Have you ever found yourself in a pinch, out of dishwasher detergent or those handy detergent pods from Finish or Cascade, and contemplated using regular dish soap in your dishwasher? It's a common scenario where one might think, "Well, I wash dishes with this soap in the sink. So, why not in the dishwasher?"

However, you should think twice as the two cleaning agents are not interchangeable when it comes to your dishwasher. There is a crucial reason why you should never use liquid soap in your dishwasher: Liquid dish soap causes messy and thick suds that your dishwasher can't handle. Regular dish soap is formulated to create suds when activated with water and works effectively when you manually scrub dishes in a sink. In contrast, dishwashers require a specific type of detergent that doesn't produce these suds but uses specially formulated enzymes to clean your dishes instead. When you fill a dishwasher with regular dish soap, you invite an overflow of thick, frothy suds. These suds can cause significant problems for your dishwasher, which isn't designed to effectively and quickly drain suds. This can cause your dishwasher to malfunction and leave a huge mess for you to clean, with suds spilling all over your kitchen floor. This soapy mess will also make the floor slippery, so you will have to be careful when cleaning it all up.