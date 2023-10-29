13 Hacks That Will Make Dishwashing A Breeze

There have been many ingenious inventions in our never-ending pursuit to make kitchen life more convenient. From blending and juicing to microwaving and toasting, convenience is the cure for your kitchen woes. When it comes to appliances, dishwashers are one of the greatest time savers ever invented. The guttural hum of the wash cycle; the oddly refreshing steam that releases when you open the door; the mist slowly parting to reveal sparkling clean dishes; why toil over a sink of water when you can just use a dishwasher?

Dishwashers have been around since the mid-1800s. Although earlier iterations existed, a woman named Josephine Cochran is credited with inventing the modern dishwasher, which cleans using water pressure. Since then, dishwashers have become considerably more powerful than the manually operated OG's that preceded them. They're perfect for people with busy schedules and, more importantly, they don't leave you with shriveled fingertips.

That said, what dishwashers reduce in labor, hand washing makes up for in thoroughness. Getting the best results out of your machine requires more than simply popping your dishes in the washer and pressing start. Fortunately, we've put together a list of hacks that will make dishwashing easy and breezy.