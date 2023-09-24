For Cleaner Dishes, Consider Adding Tang To Your Dishwasher

When one thinks of Tang, the first thing that might come to mind is its fame as the zesty, orange-flavored powdered drink that once accompanied astronauts into space. However, in recent years, Tang has found an unexpected new role in households as a dishwasher cleaning agent that could result in cleaner, shinier dishes.

The science behind Tang's cleaning prowess lies in its acidic composition. The citric acid content in the mix is a natural cleanser that excels at breaking down hard water deposits and soap scum in the dishwasher, both of which are common culprits behind those pesky water spots and cloudy films often found on glasses and dishes. Moreover, the delightful citrusy scent of Tang leaves behind a fresh aroma, adding to its appeal as a cleaning agent.

A major advantage of using Tang is that it is a much safer and eco-friendly option compared to commercial cleaners, which often contain harsh chemicals. The natural citric acid in Tang is biodegradable and non-toxic, making it a more environmentally responsible choice for maintaining your dishwasher and your dishes. Plus, Tang is readily available in most grocery stores and is relatively inexpensive, especially when compared to specialized cleaning products.