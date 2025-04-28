The 10 Absolute Best Dishwasher Brands, According To Reviews

When it comes to dishwashers, there are many brands to choose from. We've covered Costco's highest-rated dishwashers, but what about dishwasher brands in general? Within each brand, there is also a large number of dishwasher models that they offer — from machines that have a lot of special features or interesting facets, to different price ranges, sizes, and more. It can all seem a bit overwhelming, so we're here to help. To start with the very first step — which brand should you go with?

We dove into 10 different dishwashers brands, ones that are seen most often in stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, or P.C Richard & Son. All of these brands have highly rated dishwashers with thousands of reviews. We wanted to dive a bit deeper, however. Are customers finding that their dishwashers are long-lasting? What does the warranty look like? Can customers rely on the appliance? What qualities stand out for each brand?

These are the questions that we're going to answer. For a deeper understanding of our methodology, please refer to the end of the article. Without further ado, let's get you started on the right track to picking your new dishwasher.