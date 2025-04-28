The 10 Absolute Best Dishwasher Brands, According To Reviews
When it comes to dishwashers, there are many brands to choose from. We've covered Costco's highest-rated dishwashers, but what about dishwasher brands in general? Within each brand, there is also a large number of dishwasher models that they offer — from machines that have a lot of special features or interesting facets, to different price ranges, sizes, and more. It can all seem a bit overwhelming, so we're here to help. To start with the very first step — which brand should you go with?
We dove into 10 different dishwashers brands, ones that are seen most often in stores like Lowe's, Home Depot, or P.C Richard & Son. All of these brands have highly rated dishwashers with thousands of reviews. We wanted to dive a bit deeper, however. Are customers finding that their dishwashers are long-lasting? What does the warranty look like? Can customers rely on the appliance? What qualities stand out for each brand?
These are the questions that we're going to answer. For a deeper understanding of our methodology, please refer to the end of the article. Without further ado, let's get you started on the right track to picking your new dishwasher.
Maytag
Maytag is a popular appliance brand that sells things like washers and dryers, microwaves, heaters, and of course — dishwashers. Since the 1960s, Maytag dishwashers have been a commonly seen appliance in people's homes. As of this publication, there are less than ten Maytag dishwashers available on the market. Many of them have features like a Powerblast Cycle (which has higher temperatures), high pressure jets, and a rotating spray arm that helps to clean food off of dishes much more efficiently.
On the Lowe's website, all of the Maytag dishwashers are rated at 4.3 stars and above, some with thousands of reviews. For one of the most popular models (#MDB4949SKZ) customers share that it's incredibly quiet, easy to use, and the dishes come out the cleanest that they've ever been. Maytag often promotes itself as a durable and dependable brand, and it has a warranty to support that. For the first year, all parts of the dishwasher are covered if they get damaged. For the following nine years, there is a limited parts warranty that covers the stainless steel tub, nylon racks, and the chopper.
Overall, many users from Reddit, Home Depot, and Lowe's share thousands of positive experiences with their Maytag dishwashers. There are not many mentions of excessive repairs or issues, and people love the features that come with different models. If you go above and beyond and follow our basic dishwashing hacks, your experience with your Maytag should be a breeze.
Bosch
Bosch has been around since the late 1880s, starting as a business that installed telephone systems and electric bells. Nearly 80 years later, in 1964, Bosch sold its first dishwasher model. Today, it's considered to be one of the best brands on the market.
On the P.C Richard & Son website, there are 41 Bosch dishwasher appliances that come up when you filter to the brand, as of this publication. Among all of these options, every single one (besides a few who have zero reviews) have ratings that are four stars and above. For one model (#SHP65CM5N) that has thousands of reviews and close to 5 stars, customers share that the dishwasher is extremely quiet, has lots of space on the inside, and creates shiny dishes. Many people also mention that the dishes barely need to be rinsed before getting placed into the washer.
On Reddit, a customer shared that they visited many kitchen appliance stores, the workers would repeatedly share that Bosch can remove even the toughest, stickiest, and stinkiest foods off of dishes. Now, beyond the dishwashers having this useful capability, customers are also happy with the longevity of Bosch dishwashers. Many on Reddit shared that Bosch outlasts most other brands on the market.
Whirlpool
For refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, and dishwashers – Whirlpool is an extremely common brand to see in people's kitchens. For its dishwashers, it sells a variety of models that range from starter dishwashers, standard dishwashers, and premium dishwashers. With different types of materials that the washers are made of, amounts of racks, and different features, customers can find a dishwasher that fits into their price range.
On the Lowe's website, there are 27 various Whirlpool dishwashers listed as of this publication. They all rank above four stars, and many of them have thousands and thousands of reviews. For the top best seller (model #WDT750SAKZ), customers appreciate the amount of dishes and cutlery that the washer can hold. They also mention that the dishes always come out pristinely clean, and one customer even shared that sticky baking pans and crusty pots come out very clean.
When you purchase a Whirlpool, your first year of use is completely covered by the company's warranty. The electronic control system is covered for four years, and the filters are covered for a second year after purchase. Many people also are happy with the quality in which Whirlpool dishwashers are built — specifically the models that have a stainless steel tub.
KitchenAid
When most people think of KitchenAid, they think of the iconic stand mixer that comes attachments every home chef needs. Beyond that iconic mixer, KitchenAid sells just about any appliance you may need in your kitchen, big or small. This, of course, includes dishwashers. There are many options to choose from, and they are mainly split between two or three rack dishwashers.
One of the most popular features of some of the models includes 360 degree Max Jets, which have four different rotating arms that clean up to three racks. This feature must truly help get dishes incredibly clean, as the ratings on Lowe's show a high amount of customer satisfaction. Out of the 30 KitchenAid dishwashers on the site as of this publication, over half of them have 4.5 stars and above (some even reach 4.7 — some of the highest ratings we've seen on Lowe's). The rest all rate high as well, with most above four stars.
One thing that stood out to us about KitchenAid was that there were many customers with positive reviews about the company's customer service — which isn't a common occurrence, even with popular and well loved brands. On Reddit, a customer shared that the company was easy to get a hold of and replacement parts for their appliance was sent within a week. Other customers chimed in with similar sentiments.
Frigidaire
Frigidaire, hence the name, is mainly known for its refrigerators. Beyond that, it sells a wide variety of appliances like air fryers, ovens, and dishwashers. There are many different styles of dishwashers that Frigidaire carries, like ones that have black stainless steel, smudge proof stainless steel, and various stylistic features. As for the internal characteristics, there are certain features like whisper quiet technology, stainless steel tubs, third rack levels, and technology that can sense how dirty the dishes are before cleaning starts.
Frigidaire tends to offer dishwashers that are on the more affordable side, however they still get positive reviews. At P.C Richard & Son, almost every dishwasher sold by Frigidaire has well over four stars as of this publication, with thousands of reviews to back up the ratings. Most of the dishwashers also fall into the $250 to $500 price range, which is definitely a plus if you're looking for a more affordable brand.
Model FDPH4316AS, for example, is priced in the $430 ballpark. It has 4.6 stars, and customers love how quiet the machine is, how quickly it can clean dishes in a thorough manner, and that they can depend on the appliance day after day. Frigidaire also has a one year warranty that covers any defects in the product, plus they can assist you with repairs past the one year mark, offering prices at a fixed rate. For a mid to low priced dishwasher, the positive reviews plus a solid warranty and customer service option, this could be a great budget-friendly choice.
Samsung
Samsung really dabbles into many different categories when it comes to electronics. Many people may be familiar with its cell phones, televisions, and computers. However it's made quite the plunge into household appliances as well. When it comes to dishwashers, it doesn't have a huge variety of options, but it's still not limited, either. There are 11 dishwasher options in total as of this publication, and each model features incredibly high-tech capabilities.
Some popular features of the Samsung dishwashers include WiFi connectivity, auto-release door drying, whisper quiet features, and even AI washing cycles. On the Lowe's website, all of the Samsung dishwashers that are sold have above four stars, except for one model that has a 3.9. The model ((#DW80R9950UG) that seems to be most popular, with over 2,000 reviews, has many customers who are huge fans of their purchase.
Common things that people enjoy about the dishwasher are that the glasses come out spotless, it's practically silent while running, they are able to adjust the racks to fit certain items, and they enjoy the use of the WiFi so they can control the dishwasher remotely. Though there is some discourse online between passionate appliance lovers who go don't want to support Samsung, we've found positive reviews on multiple sites that the dishwashers provide great features, dependable usage, and longevity.
GE Appliances
For GE Appliances, its niche is kitchen appliances. Many homes are filled with GE refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers. The brand carries a large number of dishwasher models – over 55 as of this publication. They range in price from $440 all the way up to $1,249. Of course, the features get more extensive as the price goes up. One thing that every dishwasher has in common is that they are all GE Energy Star certified, which means that the washers save energy and money while still upholding a high performance level and functionality. Another interesting feature that many GE dishwashers have is Microban Antimicrobial Technology, which helps to prevent bacterial overgrowth in the machine.
On Reddit, customers have discussed GE compared to other brands. Common things that these customers brought up was that the racks on the GE dishwashers are incredibly sturdy. This means they last longer and able to withhold more items, making loading dishes a breeze. They also shared that the hard food disposal that is in most GE dishwashers is a great feature that allows them to put dirtier dishes into the machine.
One customer on Reddit shared that it is better to schedule an appointment with GE's customer service online, versus trying to cold contact them over the phone, which can result in long wait times. GE has a one-year manufacturer's warranty that covers basic issues with the dishwasher, and you can also opt for an extended warranty that will cover your appliance for a longer time.
Miele USA
Miele USA carries just about any home appliance that you could need, but for a price. Its dishwashers are some of the most expensive on the market, but are they worth it? The main reason that the prices are so high on these appliances is because they are truly built to last, and Miele even claims that it's the only company that tests its products to last up to 20 years. In comparison, many of the other dishwasher brands last an average of 10 years.
Beyond that, Meile's dishwashers have impressive technology, like the ability to connect to Amazon's Alexa, Quick Intense Wash which washes dishes thoroughly in just 60 minutes, different settings for various types of items that are being washed, and more. Miele isn't sold at many popular retailers like Lowe's or Home Depot, so reviews are harder to come by in the traditional sense. One customer shared on a blog that they rated their Miele dishwasher a 9.8 out of 10, sharing impressive tales of dishes with chia seeds stuck to the inside, a pot with caramel crusted on the surface, and day old dishes with food on them coming out pristinely clean.
The warranty for different appliances at Miele vary, however many include a two-year warranty, and sometimes there is a deal that offers a complimentary five year warranty. Since these deals seem to come around quite often, this places Miele ahead of the curve when it comes to warranties on dishwashers.
LG
LG covers many different categories when it comes to the products it sells, like laptops, bluetooth speakers, washers and dryers, and many types of small smart kitchen appliance that you may need. It has about 32 different dishwashers that it sells as of this publication, and there are tons of features that draw customers to the LG brand. Some features that you can find in these dishwashers include one-hour wash and dry cycles, TruSteam Technology (which takes away water spots and adds shine to the dishes), QuadWash Technology (which cleans dishes from multiple angles), and much more.
On the Lowe's website, almost all of the LG dishwashers rate above four stars, and multiple models have reached the 4.6 star level. For one popular model, #LDTH5554S, customers have shared their satisfaction with the product and brand. Some comments mention how efficient the dishwasher works, both in time and performance, how quiet it is, and how the ability to connect to the dishwasher via WiFi is useful. On Consumer Reports, which is notoriously tough to win over, the LG model #SDWB24S3 was recommended, and was rated to be a top performing, reliable, and energy efficient product.
Another great perk about LG is that if you're a fan of the products, you can save money by getting kitchen appliance packages. This way, if you're redesigning your kitchen, you can get an entire set of matching LG products for a largely discounted price. When it comes to buying new appliances, it pays to be loyal to the brand!
Kenmore
Kenmore is a brand that has been around for over 100 years, first starting with sewing machines and laundry machines, and eventually expanded to more appliances like dishwashers in the 1950s. With nearly 75 years of dishwasher experience, Kenmore has a lot to offer in that department.
Kenmore dishwashers offer features like a removable third rack (something that is all the rage these days), a MicroClean Wash System (which helps to clean better and faster), and TurboZone, which is a mechanism of six spray nozzles that cleans tough messes off of the dishes. Kenmore also offers a one-year warranty, which covers defects and mechanism issues with the appliance, and a lifetime warranty on the stainless steel tubs and inner door panel.
For those that did need to use Kenmore's customer service, many shared their positive experiences on Consumer Affairs, saying that Kenmore is a trusted and great brand, and their issues were fixed easily and quickly. Overall, the customers on Consumer Affairs rate the Kenmore dishwashers 4.7 out of 5 stars. They share positive reviews that mention the dishwashers to be incredibly quiet, gets hard-to-remove food off of dishes, and many mentioned that they haven't had any mechanical issues with their models.
Methodology
When looking at dishwasher reviews, we quickly learned that appliance lovers have incredibly strong opinions. For full transparency, every single dishwasher brand has negative reviews online, especially when it comes to customer service and longevity of the appliances. However, it seems that people tend to head straight online when they have a negative experience, and that can crowd the internet quite a bit.
To get past the negativity, we decided to narrow our list down to the most commonly seen dishwasher brands that are sold at popular appliance stores, brands that are mentioned many times on Reddit, and brands that are generally known to provide high quality kitchen appliances. From there, we dug into a few key criteria. We looked at whether or not the dishwashers from certain brands were rated highly on the website's of those popular appliance stores, whether Reddit users shared positive experiences, and also searched other websites like Consumer Affairs and blogs to find more positive reviews.
Mainly fueled by the reviews found online, we also looked into the features and offerings from each brand ourselves. We didn't include brands that didn't seem to offer any sort of competitive or state-of-the-art features — as dishwashers are becoming more and more advanced as the years go by.