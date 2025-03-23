Costco's Highest-Rated Dishwashers And What Customers Like About Them

Here at Tasting Table, we cover all aspects of food — cooking techniques, recipe ideas, shopping recommendations, etc. But after every great meal, there is a pile of dishes waiting to be done. Fortunately, the dishwasher is one of the best modern inventions, and a strange part of growing up is the sudden excitement felt when picking out a brand-new dishwasher, geeking out over the specifications, prices, and online ratings. If you can relate to this phenomenon, welcome home. Today, we're looking at the three best dishwashers you can find at Costco, according to customer ratings at the time of writing this article in March 2025: KitchenAid with LED Interior Lighting (model KDTM804KPS), KitchenAid Hidden Control (model KDTM405PPS), and KitchenAid Jet Rack (model KDTE304RPS).

The good news is that all three appliances are very similar, even though they come at different price points, so if one of them is out of your budget, you don't have to settle for much less by opting for the most affordable of the three. They're all from the same brand, have the addition of a third top rack, operate at fewer than 45 decibels, and are just below 24 inches wide, as is the standard for dishwashers. All three models are only available online and are exclusive to customers with a Costco Membership. The prices can vary between locations; the ones listed in this article are valid for Seattle. A two-year warranty, delivery, and installation are included in the price as well.