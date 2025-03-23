Costco's Highest-Rated Dishwashers And What Customers Like About Them
Here at Tasting Table, we cover all aspects of food — cooking techniques, recipe ideas, shopping recommendations, etc. But after every great meal, there is a pile of dishes waiting to be done. Fortunately, the dishwasher is one of the best modern inventions, and a strange part of growing up is the sudden excitement felt when picking out a brand-new dishwasher, geeking out over the specifications, prices, and online ratings. If you can relate to this phenomenon, welcome home. Today, we're looking at the three best dishwashers you can find at Costco, according to customer ratings at the time of writing this article in March 2025: KitchenAid with LED Interior Lighting (model KDTM804KPS), KitchenAid Hidden Control (model KDTM405PPS), and KitchenAid Jet Rack (model KDTE304RPS).
The good news is that all three appliances are very similar, even though they come at different price points, so if one of them is out of your budget, you don't have to settle for much less by opting for the most affordable of the three. They're all from the same brand, have the addition of a third top rack, operate at fewer than 45 decibels, and are just below 24 inches wide, as is the standard for dishwashers. All three models are only available online and are exclusive to customers with a Costco Membership. The prices can vary between locations; the ones listed in this article are valid for Seattle. A two-year warranty, delivery, and installation are included in the price as well.
What customers are saying about the top two dishwashers at Costco
The highest-rated dishwasher on Costco's website is the KitchenAid with LED Interior Lighting. In full transparency, this model only has 25 reviews and is the most expensive of the three, costing $1,399.99 — though the price is still significantly cheaper than it is on KitchenAid's website, where it's going for $1,839.00. The interior light is its most special feature, with several customers highlighting in their reviews that it's super practical, even if they hadn't initially expected it to be. People also noted that the dishes come out not just super clean but also completely dry. At 44 decibels, this dishwasher is fairly quiet, but it does weigh 116 pounds, making it the heaviest of the three.
The second highest-rated dishwasher, KitchenAid Hidden Control, has over 800 reviews and costs $999.99 at Costco — a good $250 less than if you were purchasing it at KitchenAid. It has hidden top controls that contribute to a sleek external look and is by far the lightest of the three, weighing only 59 pounds. At 24.5 inches, it's not as deep as the other two models, both of which are 26.88 inches. Still, it has plenty of space, something customers have consistently praised in their reviews. However, they also mentioned that this model doesn't dry the dishes very well, and some have complained that it's not nearly as quiet as advertised, even though it also operates at 44 decibels.
The third-highest-rated dishwasher is a good budget option, but Costco doesn't have the best deal
The third model, KitchenAid Jet Rack, has about 70 reviews and the lowest price of the three, costing $979.99 at Costco — which is $80 more than it costs at KitchenAid, to be fair. At 41 decibels, it's by far the quietest of the three, something many customers have praised in their reviews, with some even saying they didn't realize it was running. At 23.5 inches, it's just slightly narrower than the other two models, but people are very happy with how much they're able to fit inside of it and highly compliment the design of the dishwasher. Although this model comes with 40 washing jets, in comparison to the 50 jets of the other two models, customers report that the dishes come out squeaky clean, even when the food stains are dried up and the dishes aren't rinsed first.
All things considered, the second model is likely the best choice if you're looking for the golden middle and something a little smaller and lighter, while the highest-rated model is a great pick if you have extra cash to spare. If you're looking for ways to save money on kitchen appliances, going for the third model is your best bet, considering it comes with great reviews and a budget price. But while it's usually true that Costco keeps its prices lower than most retailers, KitchenAid does offer a better deal on this one.