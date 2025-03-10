11 Small Smart Kitchen Appliances That Are Actually Worth It
There's no denying the impact that technology has on our daily lives. We have smart doorbells, speakers, and televisions. Many refrigerators, ovens, and other appliances are now "smart" as well, allowing us to monitor our items or control cooking and cleaning cycles remotely from our smartphones. However, you don't have to invest in a major kitchen appliance to start benefiting from smart technology, as many manufacturers offer a range of small smart kitchen appliances. These appliances are designed to simplify your time in the kitchen by automating various processes and allowing you to monitor your items as they cook using a smartphone or tablet.
Smart appliances typically cost more than their "non-smart" counterparts. Sometimes, the added features they offer back up their higher price tag, while others may not be worth the splurge. To help you determine which compact smart appliances are actually worth it, we consulted customer reviews to see what real users had to say about their experiences. We only selected products that were backed by dozens — if not hundreds of thousands — of reviews. When narrowing down our selections, we also considered the price, overall functionality, and the included time-save features of each small appliance.
Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer
Making easy recipes in the air fryer will be even simpler with the Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer. With the free VeSync app, you'll be able to monitor the progress of foods cooking in the air fryer, adjust settings, and more. You can even connect the small appliance to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, making it possible to control it with voice controls. This smart appliance offers additional features designed to simplify your time in the kitchen. For example, you can scan various frozen food items with the app to view the appropriate cooking instructions. The app also offers a growing collection of more than 200 recipes, each of which includes step-by-step directions for prepping the food and using the air fryer to ensure everything comes out flawlessly. This model also offers 12 different cooking functions and a generous 5.8-quart capacity, along with removable and dishwasher safe-baskets.
Of the thousands of customers who have reviewed this smart air fryer from Cosori, the vast majority have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these customers find the appliance's smart connectivity to be a huge plus. They mention how convenient it is to be able to preheat it, extend the cooking time, check on the status, and more using the app or their virtual assistant. Reviewers are also pleased with how quickly the air fryer cooks various food items, helping them get food to the table faster than would have been possible with a standard oven.
Purchase the Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer at Amazon for $139.99 (on sale from $109.99).
GE Smart Countertop Microwave Oven
Bring your kitchen into the 21st century and beyond with this smart microwave oven from GE. The Wi-Fi-connected device can be connected to the GE app, your Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the microwave and monitor the foods you are cooking remotely. You can use voice commands to start the microwave, turn it off, extend cooking time, and even increase or decrease the power level. If you're using the microwave to heat up a frozen food item, you can use the app to scan the barcode to determine the optimal cooking time for perfect results every time. In addition to controlling the microwave through the app or with your voice, you can also use the one-touch controls along the side of the door when desired.
Most customers who have tried this smart microwave are happy with its performance. Several highlight its smart features as one of the main pros of the appliance. They like that it integrates into their home with their other smart devices and appreciate being able to control it using their Amazon Alexa. Many customers are also pleased with the microwave's size, noting that it doesn't take up an excessive amount of counter space in their smaller kitchen. While most users are pleased with this model, others identify a few aspects that could be improved. Some, for example, note that scanning a barcode with the app to determine the ideal cooking time takes longer than it should. They also share that only a limited number of frozen items are supported by the app.
Purchase the GE Smart Countertop Microwave Oven at Amazon for $159 (on sale from $139.99).
GoveeLife Smart Kettle
Electric tea kettles make it possible to boil water more quickly than filling up a pot and putting it on the stove. The GoveeLife Smart Kettle takes things to another level with its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Beyond simply boiling water when you switch the kettle on manually, you can also control this appliance using the app or via voice control through your virtual home assistant. It also offers customizable temperature settings (between 104 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit), allowing you to heat water to the ideal temperature for brewing specific types of tea or other recipe needs. Once the water has reached the desired temperature, you'll receive an alert from the app. In as few as five minutes, your water will be hot and ready to use.
Customers who have tried this GoveeLife Smart Kettle have mostly positive things to say about it. They appreciate the option to customize the temperature of the water and are impressed with how quickly the kettle heats the water to the set temperature. The ability to start the kettle with the app or voice control offers an added convenience, which reviewers praise in their write-ups.
Purchase the GoveeLife Smart Kettle at Amazon for $59.99 (on sale from $49.99).
Whall Touch Screen Smart Toaster
Does it feel like a guessing game every time you put a slice of bread, a frozen waffle, or a bagel half in the toaster? Every now and then, you get lucky and your item is toasted to perfection. But, more often than not, it seems that what comes out is way too light or much darker than you'd prefer. This Whall Touch Screen Smart Toaster is designed to eliminate that guesswork and ensure that everything you toss into your toaster comes out precisely how you want it. Its smart touchscreen allows you to choose the type of item you want to toast, with options such as bread, bagel, pastry, waffle, English muffin, or high-grain bread. You can also select your desired shade level by choosing an image, not a generic number, to make sure that you're happy with the finished result. Another feature of this toaster is the countdown timer. You'll know precisely when your toast or bagel will pop out, helping you better time the rest of the meal.
The majority of users who have tried this toaster are impressed with its performance. They share that it is a game-changer, ensuring that each slice of toast comes out just how they like it. Many share that the settings are easy to understand and eliminate the frustrations of using a standard toaster. While it costs more than most other two-slice toasters, most find that the added value it delivers makes it well worth the cost.
Purchase the Whall Touch Screen Smart Toaster at Amazon for $59.99 (on sale from $53.99).
Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Mill
Breville offers several smart appliances that can help you upgrade your kitchen. The Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Mill is one of these small appliances that you might want to consider. A quality coffee grinder is key when perfecting your morning cup of coffee, and you'll be impressed with everything this model has to offer. Beyond simply grinding your beans and letting you choose from various grind options, it offers 60 different settings to achieve your ideal coffee or espresso grind. The grinder also features Dosing iQ technology, which puts you in control of just how strong or mild each brew will be to match your exact preferences. Additionally, the smart grinder features an intuitive control panel with an easy-to-read LCD screen.
Reviews for this smart appliance from Breville are predominantly positive. Customers really appreciate the customization it offers by giving them much greater control over the grind size than many other products on the market. They share that it allows them to brew an incredibly tasty coffee, cappuccino, latte, or espresso. However, while users are satisfied with its performance, a few share that it is on the loud side.
Purchase the Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Mill at Amazon for $199.95.
Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Pressure Cooker
There may be several Instant Pot hacks that can save you time and help each meal you prepare turn out better than expected. However, with its advanced features, this Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Pressure Cooker notches things up even more. Pair the appliance to the Instant Brands Connect app to take advantage of various smart features, including the ability to remotely control the appliance from your smartphone for changing a setting or releasing the pressure. The app also includes nearly 2,000 smart recipes. If you choose to prepare one of these, not only will you be able to view the step-by-step instructions, but as you move from one step to the next, you'll receive tips and advice to help you prepare it properly in your vessel. A few additional features of this model include the stay-cool silicone handles on the inner pot, the 10 operating functions (such as pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and sous vide machine), and the easy-to-read display.
By and large, customers who have tried this smart pressure cooker from Instant Pot are glad they decided to purchase it. It holds a high average star rating based on the feedback from several hundred reviewers. Users like that they have the option to control the appliance through the app and generally find everything easy to use. Most are impressed with the quality of the food that they're able to cook and appreciate that this one appliance allows them to choose from so many different cooking modes.
Purchase the Instant Pot Pro Plus Smart Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $199.99 (on sale from $169.99).
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill offers a range of features that can transform your cooking experience. It is a multi-functional countertop appliance that can be used to grill, bake, roast, air crisp, boil, and dehydrate foods. One of the most frustrating things about cooking burgers, steaks, and other meats at home is how quickly they can go from underdone to overdone. This indoor grill from Ninja helps eliminate that frustration with its Smart Cook System Thermometer. The integrated thermometer continuously monitors the internal temperature of your food items, alerting you when they are cooked to perfection. There are four preset protein settings, along with nine doneness levels to accommodate the varying cooking needs of beef, pork, chicken, fish, and more.
The overwhelming majority of customers who have reviewed this model have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. The integrated temperature probe is one feature that many highlight in their reviews, and they appreciate how it takes the guesswork out of cooking meats. Others praise this model for its overall functionality and ease of use. They note that it heats quickly and evenly, and it helps them prepare meals faster than they would otherwise be able to.
Purchase the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill at Amazon for $259.99 (on sale from $229.99).
Ecozy Smart Ice Maker
Whether you entertain regularly or have a freezer without an integrated ice maker, you might be interested in the Ecozy Smart Ice Maker. The countertop model can start making ice in as little as six minutes. Plus, because of its smart connectivity, you can tell it to start making ice remotely, ensuring that it is ready when you need it. The integrated app also makes it possible to create an ice production schedule. You'll also receive notifications through the app to let you know when the water level is low or the ice bin needs to be emptied. A few other features of this model include its one-touch self-cleaning feature and its compact design with an integrated handle to allow for easy storage or transport.
Most customers are impressed by this smart ice maker from Ecozy. Several highlight its Wi-Fi connectivity as a top selling point. They say that it makes it even more convenient to make ice whenever they need it. Many reviewers also note that it is relatively quiet for an ice maker, preventing it from disturbing their activities. The unit's portability is also a plus according to several reviewers, who find it easy to move or bring with them.
Purchase the Ecozy Smart Ice Maker at Amazon for $139.99 (on sale from $99.99).
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
If you don't know a lot about sous vide, it is a special technique in which food packed in an airtight or vacuum-sealed bag is cooked in a bath of water. The water bath must be kept at a controlled temperature in order for the food to cook safely and turn out properly. Sous vide cooking can produce incredibly juicy and moist meats, which is what makes it such an appealing technique. And, with the right tool — such as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker — it is easy to do at home. This precision cool is designed to circulate water in a cooking vessel to maintain the ideal temperature. It will heat the water to the desired temperature before maintaining it as your chicken, pork chops, eggs, veggies, and other food items are cooked to perfection. The device offers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to monitor the food you're cooking remotely through the Anova app. The Anova app also offers numerous sous vide recipes and educational videos to enjoy with a subscription.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this smart sous vide cooker from Anova a 4- or 5-star rating. Many are impressed with how simple it is to set up, as well as the quality of the items they're able to cook with it. Unfortunately, a few users shared that they had some issues getting the Wi-Fi to work and maintain the connection with their smart devices.
Purchase the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker at Amazon for $109.95.
GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer
Elevate your mixing game with the GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer. This model features built-in smart scaling, making it possible to weigh and measure your ingredients directly in the bowl for perfectly baked goods every time. It also features a brushless motor system that operates at a lower temperature than other appliances. This will help extend the lifespan of the motor, and thus, the appliance as a whole. Another smart feature of this model is the auto sense technology, which allows you to monitor the texture and viscosity of your mixture. It will also adjust the mixing intensity automatically to avoid under- or over-mixed ingredients. It will turn itself off once ingredients are properly incorporated, too. A few other neat features of this model include its reverse mode to manage sticky dough, along with the lift and lock arm, which makes it easy to add ingredients to the bowl.
Most customers are impressed by this smart appliance. One feature that folks enjoy is the mixer's ability to sense the needs of each batter. They appreciate that it stops automatically once their mixture is ready, preventing it from over-mixing. Others mention the built-in scale in their write-ups. They appreciate that it lets them weigh ingredients in different units and that it saves them from getting another dish dirty. However, some note that it only allows them to measure in 5-gram increments, which isn't always precise enough when baking.
Purchase the GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer at Amazon for $575.28.
KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker
If you're tired of your rice, quinoa, oats, and other grains always turning out overly soggy or burnt to a crisp, then you might want to give the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker a try. It is designed to cook a variety of grains, such as rice, barley, couscous, oats, and beans. In all, it offers 21 different touchscreen settings to help you cook your favorite grains and features a built-in scale to weigh the quantity of grains that you add to it. It then automatically calculates and dispenses the ideal amount of water for cooking. You can even create schedules or set it to start on a delay to ensure that your meal is ready when you are.
Customers are generally pleased with this smart grain and rice cooker. They share that it is easy to use and that it delivers consistent results. They share that it accurately dispenses the right amount of liquid for each item, greatly simplifying their time and effort in the kitchen. While many find it to be worth the investment, a few feel that it is too expensive for what it does.
Purchase the KitchenAid Grain and Rice Cooker at Amazon for $299.99 (on sale from $249.95).
Methodology
We used customer reviews to help us put together this list of small smart kitchen appliances. In order to determine which models were indeed worth the purchase, we looked for highly rated products that were backed by numerous customer reviews. All of the products that make our list have a rating of at least 4 stars and have been reviewed by at least dozens — and often hundreds or thousands — of customers, speaking to their overall quality and performance.
Along with analyzing customer reviews and ratings, we also investigated other popular features among the top contenders, screening for overall functionality, any time-saving features, additional perks, and cost. Ultimately, this list comprises of a wide range of high-quality appliances that were carefully selected to support your individual cooking needs without taking up counter space.