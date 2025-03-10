11 Small Smart Kitchen Appliances That Are Actually Worth It

Making easy recipes in the air fryer will be even simpler with the Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer. With the free VeSync app, you'll be able to monitor the progress of foods cooking in the air fryer, adjust settings, and more. You can even connect the small appliance to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, making it possible to control it with voice controls. This smart appliance offers additional features designed to simplify your time in the kitchen. For example, you can scan various frozen food items with the app to view the appropriate cooking instructions. The app also offers a growing collection of more than 200 recipes, each of which includes step-by-step directions for prepping the food and using the air fryer to ensure everything comes out flawlessly. This model also offers 12 different cooking functions and a generous 5.8-quart capacity, along with removable and dishwasher safe-baskets.

Of the thousands of customers who have reviewed this smart air fryer from Cosori, the vast majority have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these customers find the appliance's smart connectivity to be a huge plus. They mention how convenient it is to be able to preheat it, extend the cooking time, check on the status, and more using the app or their virtual assistant. Reviewers are also pleased with how quickly the air fryer cooks various food items, helping them get food to the table faster than would have been possible with a standard oven.

