16 Instant Pot Hacks You Need To Start Using

One Instant Pot function we really love is the "Sauté" function. It's great for sautéing all sorts of ingredients, but there's actually more than one way to utilize it. When you're using an Instant Pot to whip up a hot dish, the function acts as a great pre-heating mechanism. Although marketed as an "instant" pot, it's not quite as quick as you'd expect. It can actually take anywhere between 10 to 40 minutes for your Instant Pot to come to pressure and start cooking.

So, the next time you begin preparing your ingredients for an Instant Pot dish, remember to turn on the "Sauté" function first and start warming things up. Then, add your ingredients as you go, so that no time is wasted. The goal here is to get the ingredients heated as quickly as possible, but you also get the bonus of potential caramelization when sautéing — adding richness and flavor to your overall dish.

Jumpstarting the pressure by using the "Sauté" function will ultimately reduce the amount of time it takes the Instant Pot to come to pressure, eliminate the need for additional pots and pans, and speed up the Instant Pot cooking process. This is just one of many incredible Instant Pot hacks you'll wish you knew beforehand, but don't worry, we've got many more seamless hacks coming.