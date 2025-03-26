9 KitchenAid Attachments Every Home Chef Needs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of the most iconic stand mixer brand, there is likely only one that comes to mind: KitchenAid. While the brand does make a ton of other kitchen gadgets, from food processors and blenders to toasters and cookware, it is most well-known and beloved for its stand mixers. I grew up with a KitchenAid in my home and used it to make cookies, doughs, and more with my family all the time. I eventually inherited my grandmother's KitchenAid, and despite the fact that the machine is probably twice as old as I am, it still works like a charm. But in my home, a KitchenAid stand mixer is more than just a stand mixer; it's a pasta maker one day and a vegetable spiralizer the next.
This functionality is all thanks to KitchenAid's impressive lineup of attachments. Some of these attachments can be mounted on the knob, while others are different special-use beaters that are beyond what typically comes with the machine. While the "best" attachments will depend on what you plan to use them for, there are some attachments that I, a devout KitchenAid fanatic, would recommend buying. Not only do these attachments increase the overall versatility of the stand mixer, but they may also be able to replace an otherwise bulky and hard-to-store appliance. Just make sure the attachments are compatible with your model before you buy.
3-piece pasta roller and cutter set
I'll admit, I never felt the innate urge to make homemade pasta. It seems like a lot of work, and I distinctly remember wielding my parent's massive, heavy pasta roller and cutter around the kitchen. But when I found out that KitchenAid sold a three-piece pasta roller and cutter set, I knew I could make my dreams of homemade pasta a reality. I would say that this is one of the most compact stand mixer attachments that the brand sells, so you won't have to make a ton of room in your pantry for its three pieces.
The roller makes quick work of 6-inch wide strips of pasta, which you can set to roll into one of eight thickness settings depending on what you need for your recipe. Besides the roller, the set also comes with fettuccine and spaghetti cutters. I find that this attachment is simple for home cooks to operate; all you need to do is slowly feed the sheets into the slot, as your stand mixer does the rest of the magic for you. That being said, if you find yourself wanting to experiment more with pasta, you can also opt for the five-piece attachment set, which includes lasagnette and capellini cutters. If you're a pasta-making novice, I would recommend springing for the three-piece before you go all in for the five-piece, so you can test it out before you commit to too many attachments at once.
Metal food grinder attachment
The metal food grinder attachment, also known plainly as the "meat grinder," is a great one to have on hand if you're someone who likes to make homemade sausage, meatloaf, or soupy — a favorite of my small Rhode Island town. As its name would suggest, this attachment is more useful for someone who regularly cooks with meat than a plant-based eater, but it's still an all-around great buy.
This set comes with several different parts, including three grinding plates, a generous tray to place your meat in, a pusher, and sausage-stuffing equipment. It would be a great investment for someone who wants to turn whole cuts of meat into grounds, or for folks who are looking to experiment with making their own sausages. What I personally like about this attachment is that you can grind a lot of meat in a short amount of time and you don't have to lug around a bulky grinder — or rely on a butcher to do it for you. That being said, there is a major drawback to this attachment that I need to point out; it has a very long neck, so if you're not super tall, you may struggle to place your meat in the tray and push it down the grinding shaft.
Shave ice maker
"If I don't make snow cones often, why would I need to buy a shave ice maker?" Well, that is a great question, and I would implore you to think of all the creative ways that you could put shave ice to good use — like for boozy slushies or as a chilled base for your oysters. While it's not for everyone, it is an attachment that you'll wish you had on hand when a particular task comes up.
KitchenAid's shave ice attachment can cut through a pint of ice in a minute, which will allow you to serve up just the right amount of ice needed in real time. The attachment is also dishwasher-safe and removable, which makes cleaning an absolute breeze. However, there are a few caveats. The first is that the set only comes with four ice molds, and you can't just pour ice straight from your freezer into the machine. In that way, you have to think ahead to when you might want to use it so that you can adequately prepare and freeze your ice. But if you like having shave ice handy and don't want to invest in a clunky, heavy separate machine to make it, this KitchenAid attachment might just be the way to go.
Five-blade spiralizer
Have you ever had to spiralize your own vegetables by hand? I find it to be one of the most laborious processes in the kitchen, and every time, I always wonder why I didn't just get pre-shredded veggies from the prepared foods aisle at the grocery store. The KitchenAid spiralizer attachment not only expedites the peeling and spiralizing process for you, but you also won't have to put the strain on your wrists.
This spiralizer comes in two models: a five-blade one (with medium and fine spiralizing blades, large and small core slicing blades, and a peeling blade) and a seven-blade model, which includes an extra spiralizing and slicing blade. Ultimately, if you can make use of the seven-blade one, it may be a worthwhile purchase — but I find that the five-blade one works well for most kitchen tasks. All of these blades are dishwasher-safe, which is just another way that this machine and its attachments will cut down on tedious kitchen tasks.
Essentially, all you need to do with this attachment is mount it and go; there's very little work required to get it set up. If you find yourself making a bunch of apple pies or you need to have a ton of potatoes peeled quickly, you may also find this attachment useful, as it peels fruits and vegetables in no time at all.
Bread bowl and baking lid
I bake a lot of bread, and if you find yourself to be engrossed with all things sourdough, crunchy ciabatta, and everything in between, you too could find a lot of utility in KitchenAid's bread bowl and baking lid. While it's not an "attachment" in the sense of being reliant upon the machine's power, it's compatible with the 4.5-quart and 5-quart machines, and it will make your bread-making process an absolute breeze.
The 5-quart bowl is made of ceramic, so it can go straight from the stand mixer into the oven. And if you're like me, you may be grumbling over the fact that it's made of ceramic, rather than the normal lightweight and shatter-resistant metal. However, this bowl is incredibly chip-resistant, and the brand offers a five-year warranty on the bowl in case you do chip it. The set includes the bowl, a lid, and a dough scraper. Essentially, you can mix, bulk ferment, and proof your bread all in the same bowl, and then flip it over and bake it on the lid. It cuts down on the extra bowls you'd typically use, and the ceramic material may just make it a statement piece in your kitchen.
Ice cream maker attachment
There is some joy (and nostalgia) in making your own homemade ice cream. I really enjoy doing it in my Ninja CREAMi, though I don't think I would like it as much if I had to lug around a heavy and clunky old-school ice cream machine. Luckily, if you have a KitchenAid, you can save some cabinet space and pick up an ice cream maker attachment for it.
This attachment is quite affordable, considering other high-quality ice cream makers on the market can cost you far more than $100. All you need to do to use it is freeze the bowl for a whole day, then add your liquids and let the dasher get to work. You can have up to 2 quarts of ice cream waiting for you in about half an hour, which is faster than some other brands on the market. Plus, when you make your own ice cream, you can explore different flavor combinations and add-ins. It's ridiculously simple to use and will ensure that you get your sweet tooth fix in no time.
Flex edge beater
If you've made cookies or creamed butter before in your stand mixer, you know the frustration of having to constantly stop the machine, lift the head, and scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure that all of the batter is well-incorporated. Luckily, KitchenAid realized the fault in its beater design and released this flex edge beater for you to use with your machine. This beater features a similar design as its regular paddle; however, one edge has a flexible spatula that will scrape the mixture away from the edge of the bowl as it's mixing. And the best part is that you can use it for times when you need it as well as times when you could use a regular paddle attachment. Can anyone ever have too many paddle attachments?
Like the paddle that comes with the machine, this one is dishwasher-safe. It's useful for almost any cook, whether you consider yourself to be a proficient home baker or just hate scraping the edges of the bowl when you make a sauce or spread.
Fresh prep slicer and shredder
The task of shredding carrots for carrot cake or potatoes for hash browns isn't just tedious; it can also put your knuckles at risk. Luckily, KitchenAid offers a slicer and shredder attachment that will make your shredding experience a whole lot easier. This attachment comes with several different blade sizes, including 3, 4, and 6-millimeter blades. Use the smaller size for things like carrots and zucchini, and stick to the larger one for things like coarsely-shredded cabbage and potatoes. The set also comes with a pusher so you can keep your fingers far away from the vegetables as you're putting them through the funnel. When you're finished, toss the blades in the dishwasher for easy clean-up and store unused ones in the handy storage container that comes with the set.
I typically rely on my food processor for grating and shredding things, but having a shredder that I can just mount to my KitchenAid is even better. This attachment set will easily turn your stand mixer into a true multipurpose, space-saving appliance that's both easy to use and saves you time.
Pastry cutter attachment
Bakers, rejoice. Your time of painstakingly cutting butter into flour with a fork has ended now that you have this pastry cutter attachment for your KitchenAid. It comes in several different models and styles to accommodate lifted bowl and tilt-head stand mixers. The design of this beater allows you to cut butter into flour easily, without having to worry about overworking the gluten.
Not only can you use this to cut butter into a crumb cake topping, but you can also use it to make a pie crust — which is something that has been historically reserved for bulky food processors or your hands. That being said, this pastry cutter can be used for more than just doughs. You can use it to mash up chicken to make a dip or to turn soft cooked apples into applesauce. It's a relatively cheap attachment to invest in, considering how much use you'll get out of it.