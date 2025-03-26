9 KitchenAid Attachments Every Home Chef Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of the most iconic stand mixer brand, there is likely only one that comes to mind: KitchenAid. While the brand does make a ton of other kitchen gadgets, from food processors and blenders to toasters and cookware, it is most well-known and beloved for its stand mixers. I grew up with a KitchenAid in my home and used it to make cookies, doughs, and more with my family all the time. I eventually inherited my grandmother's KitchenAid, and despite the fact that the machine is probably twice as old as I am, it still works like a charm. But in my home, a KitchenAid stand mixer is more than just a stand mixer; it's a pasta maker one day and a vegetable spiralizer the next.

This functionality is all thanks to KitchenAid's impressive lineup of attachments. Some of these attachments can be mounted on the knob, while others are different special-use beaters that are beyond what typically comes with the machine. While the "best" attachments will depend on what you plan to use them for, there are some attachments that I, a devout KitchenAid fanatic, would recommend buying. Not only do these attachments increase the overall versatility of the stand mixer, but they may also be able to replace an otherwise bulky and hard-to-store appliance. Just make sure the attachments are compatible with your model before you buy.