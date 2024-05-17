The Mixologist-Approved Method For Better Boozy Slushies

Warm weather means cold drinks are back in the spotlight, and frozen cocktails are a great way to cool off while you turn up. If you've ever tried making boozy slushies before, you probably know how hard it can be to get the right consistency. To help us understand what we should be looking for to make better boozy slushies, we reached out to Cody Goldstein, award winning mixologist, author, and founder of Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories.

"I typically look for a good balance of alcohol that ranges from 80 proof (which typically won't freeze solid) to 20 proof (which has more sugar content and can help bind together the ingredients for a more icey consistency)," Goldstein told us. "Higher-proof spirits like vodka, rum, gin, and whiskey will have a much harder time marrying into the mix of ingredients and solidifying."

Even if the flavor is the main attraction, a soupy texture can ruin an otherwise delicious drink. Goldstein recommends "using ingredients like wine, liqueurs, and creams." That way, you're more likely to get a consistently creamy texture throughout, and the drink won't be too strong. Our creamy frozen watermelon cocktail fits the bill perfectly. When asked what his favorite flavor pairings were for frozen cocktails, Goldstein said, "It's all very subjective ... but a few of my personal favorites are watermelon and rosé wine, orange and mezcal, and coffee and rum."