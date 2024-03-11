Drink Your Shirley Temple Frozen For The Ultimate Slushie

If you haven't had a Shirley Temple since you were about eight years old, it might be time to revisit the grenadine and maraschino cherry-infused favorite. This saccharine beverage is delicious in its standard iteration, but when you're craving something frozen, a Shirley Temple slushie will just hit different. Plus, since the classic drink doesn't contain any alcohol (making it the grandmother of all mocktails), it's the perfect treat to whip up if you have kids around.

All you need is a blender. Combine your ingredients (lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, and grenadine) in your device with ice, and pulverize until you get a thick, icy consistency. Sprite and 7-Up are classic choices, although you could also try some of our other favorite lemon-lime sodas, including Starry and Green River. If you have the time, you could try omitting the ice and freezing your soda ahead of time instead, which will concentrate the flavor and make for a less watery slushie. Either way, don't forget the iconic garnish of maraschino cherries.