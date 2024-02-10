16 Fun Ways To Upgrade Your Shirley Temple Drink

We've all likely tried a Shirley Temple drink at some point in our lives. Perhaps you tried it for the first time as a kid, feeling fancy as you ordered it at a restaurant. Maybe you sampled it as an adult and loved the bubbly, sweet concoction. It's not a basic soda, but it's not too complicated, either. The Shirley Temple drink combines ginger ale, ginger beer, or a lemon-lime soda with grenadine, Maraschino cherries, and sometimes lemon or lime. The story goes that the non-alcoholic beverage was created for child star Shirley Temple to drink while she was at a restaurant.

While its complete history is unclear and unsubstantiated, it's safe to say that the Shirley Temple became the grandmother of all mocktails thanks to its popularity, long existence, and ease of making. It doesn't inherently involve any complicated steps like blending or muddling, but you can do certainly so to mix things up. Whether you want to cool off on a sweltering day with a blended iced drink or you want to spend your afternoon crafting every component from scratch, we have a lot of fun ways to upgrade a Shirley Temple drink.