17 Tips You Need When Making Crumb Cake

We will never turn down a slice of crumb cake at our local bakery or café. In fact, our eyes always light up at the hunks of brown sugar streusel on top of a decadently soft sponge and always prompt us to awkwardly ask the counterperson for the slice with the greatest proportion of topping on it.

While crumb cake may often be confused with coffee cake, noticeable differences set the two apart. The biggest one is the difference in streusel. While coffee cake may include a few sparse crumbs, the crumb portion of the aptly named "crumb cake" is almost the same height as the cake. The streusel is also purposefully dense and clumpy, providing a compelling, diverse texture in every bite. Is your mouth watering yet?

Crumb cakes are relatively easy to replicate at home but require attention to detail and basic baking skills. As connoisseurs of these bakery staples, we've made a crumb cake (or two ... or 20) in our short lifetime. Here are some of our best tips for creating your own crumb cake.