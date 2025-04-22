The Main Function Of Your Dishwasher's Top Rack

It's a bold claim to make, but we're not here to dictate how you should load your dishwasher down to the very last detail. We're just here to give you some tips to keep your top rack well-balanced and serving its purpose. First: Did you know that most dishwashers come with a loading diagram? Using your dishwasher's make and model, you should be able to do a quick search online to see if the manual is available. Loading your dishes per the instructions is definitely the best way to get your dishes clean while keeping them safe, since it's advice tailored to your specific dishwasher's layout.

Second: Always check the bottom of your dish to see if it has any specific instructions about where to place it in your dishwasher. When in doubt, look it up, or just assume that anything delicate should go up on the top rack. For some bonus tips, angle your dishes downward and toward the center so they get max spray coverage, avoid using liquid soap in your dishwasher, and don't scrub your dishes before loading them. These tips won't make washing the dishes any less of a pain to do, but they will keep your dishes from breaking or melting while you're trying to clean them. Small blessings, right?