The Rule To Remember When Adding 2-Toned Cabinets To Your Kitchen
Remodeling a kitchen is a fun process for those who have a creative streak. From selecting the countertops and tiles to the hardware and appliances, there are an abundance of interesting choices that have to be made within budget. One such important decision is figuring out which style and color of cabinetry suits your aesthetic. As the cupboards will make up the bulk of your kitchen, they need to be factored in with care. If you're thinking of ordering two-toned cabinets but are worried about making a costly design mistake, there's one crucial rule to bear in mind: stick to using lighter colors on the upper cabinets and darker hues on the lower ones to create the illusion of space.
While a neutral kitchen that features a single color palette can exude a luxury feel, it can also feel safe in its simplicity. Fitting two-tone cabinets is a great way to be more experimental with your design because it gives you creative flexibility — all you need to do is choose a pair of different colors to break up the space. Using a couple of colors eliminates the risk of one hue overpowering the entire room and provides contrast. More importantly, making sure that the lighter color is used on the top cabinetry instantly draws the eyes upwards, which makes a kitchen feel more roomy. Paler colors also reflect the light better that's streaming in from the windows or coming from the ceiling fixtures, resulting in a cleaner and fresher atmosphere.
Contrasting two-toned cabinets are quirky and unconventional
The cabinets you select for your dual-toned kitchen can be adjacent to each other on the color spectrum to create a harmonious feel. However, you could also go for contrasting colors on your kitchen island to produce a quirkier space, or richer hues along the length of one wall to imbue your kitchen with warmth and character. Instead of a cookie-cutter kitchen pulled straight from a showroom, you'll create a statement space that's specific to your tastes and lifestyle. Better yet, the daily dirt and grime produced in a working kitchen is also less likely to show up on darker lower cabinets than lighter options, which means less deep cleaning! To tie the contrasting colors in together, you could opt for a natural countertop made of wood to build a timeless aesthetic with a grounding feel.
Why not consider switching some of the cabinetry in your design for open shelving to display your favorite vases, crockery, and trinkets? This move will transform your kitchen into a distinctive area with a unique personality and style. Just be mindful that lots of open shelving might not be right for you if you don't want to dust your showcased items regularly. Of course, you don't have to remodel or paint kitchen cabinets to give them a makeover. You could paint the walls around the cupboards instead to create vibrancy and warmth.