The Rule To Remember When Adding 2-Toned Cabinets To Your Kitchen

Remodeling a kitchen is a fun process for those who have a creative streak. From selecting the countertops and tiles to the hardware and appliances, there are an abundance of interesting choices that have to be made within budget. One such important decision is figuring out which style and color of cabinetry suits your aesthetic. As the cupboards will make up the bulk of your kitchen, they need to be factored in with care. If you're thinking of ordering two-toned cabinets but are worried about making a costly design mistake, there's one crucial rule to bear in mind: stick to using lighter colors on the upper cabinets and darker hues on the lower ones to create the illusion of space.

While a neutral kitchen that features a single color palette can exude a luxury feel, it can also feel safe in its simplicity. Fitting two-tone cabinets is a great way to be more experimental with your design because it gives you creative flexibility — all you need to do is choose a pair of different colors to break up the space. Using a couple of colors eliminates the risk of one hue overpowering the entire room and provides contrast. More importantly, making sure that the lighter color is used on the top cabinetry instantly draws the eyes upwards, which makes a kitchen feel more roomy. Paler colors also reflect the light better that's streaming in from the windows or coming from the ceiling fixtures, resulting in a cleaner and fresher atmosphere.