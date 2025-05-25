The Kitchen Trend That's On Its Way Out The Door To Make Room For More Personality

From mixing materials to infusing colors placed within the heart of the home, designers are looking to make kitchens more lively and personable. Thanks to choices in appliances and color palettes, the all-white kitchen aesthetic gave rise to more opportunities to display personality and uniqueness. All-white kitchens became a dominant design choice in the 20th century, offering a crisp and clean aesthetic that became an industry standard for those searching for a fresh look. Even when dark brown cabinets made appearances in the 1990s and retro kitchen style began to fill social feeds, the sleek white color scheme persisted — until recently.

Now, greens and blues are infusing comfort into kitchens, and homeowners are looking for creamy finishes that deliver more warmth than sterile promise. Research trends indicate that natural details and personalized details have been taking over kitchen areas as families look to build spaces that are both inviting and easy to clean. In addition to colors, organic elements also contribute to adding warmth to a space, especially with white oak cabinetry and natural wood-made cabinets, beams, flooring, or countertops.