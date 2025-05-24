This Budget-Friendly Backsplash Trick Saves You A Full Remodel
If you're looking to refresh the look of your kitchen's backsplash without blowing a grand or more on tiles and installation fees, you have alternatives. As beautiful as ceramic and porcelain tiles might be, you can also bring a burst of color into your space with a thriftier option: paint. Relying on paint as a backsplash can offer both protection around sink and stove areas and an affordable, aesthetically pleasing look in the heart of your home.
Color-blocking an area with paint can make a particular section look like a backsplash without you needing to fork over extra money for additional materials. Whether you use chalkboard paint to create a fun and friendly atmosphere or paint pieces of wood that can then be nailed up onto a section of a wall, the options are many when paint is brought into your remodeling efforts.
When looking to color block a specific area, think of creating partitions with your paint choices. Contrasting colors and varying hues can bring dimension to areas behind your sink and stove, showcase your style choices, and provide a canvas for other colorful appliances and cast iron pans to step toward center stage. When using paint as part of your backsplash, you can think about selecting two or three colors that will work for your space and give the effect a test run by painting a small area before diving in and completing the full project.
Spruce up your kitchen on a budget
If you're reluctant to paint directly onto the wall, pick up plywood or oriented strand board to cut to fit your intended backsplash area and paint the board the color of your choosing. Look for birch plywood to stain it black or match hues with the color palette intended for your kitchen area. In white kitchens, darker hues and vibrant choices can create visual interest. While you may want to stick to geometric designs or softer colors, patterns and stencils can also add interest to your kitchen area. After your painting is complete, you'll want to seal the painted board with a sealant so that splashes of water or food stains won't damage your artistic efforts. Regardless of where you decide to paint, be sure to look for heat-resistant paint for this DIY kitchen project.
If you don't trust your hands with a paintbrush, you can also look for heat and stain-resistant wallpaper, or consider tiling a small section of wall instead of a larger surface area. Alternatively, peel-and-stick tiles can offer the illusion of pricer tiles without the typical costs associated with buying the real deal.