Joanna Gaines' Brilliantly Simple Backsplash Gives Any Kitchen A Big Personality
From her time as host on the HGTV series "Fixer Upper" to sprucing up properties and decorating spaces through her own brand, Magnolia, lifestyle pioneer Joanna Gaines knows how to bring life into places with promise. When looking to enhance kitchen areas, Gaines has found that sometimes simple solutions can be the most aesthetically pleasing option. Such is the case when using tiles as a kitchen backsplash.
Over the years, Gaines has found that subway tile offers a neutral color canvas in which other design elements can step into the forefront. With these tiles in place, bright cabinets or carefully constructed open shelving — perfect for displaying your gorgeous Le Creuset cast iron — can be rightfully admired. While tiles can be set within a specific area, extending the tiles up to the ceiling is also a trendy yet timeless look for your kitchen.
Instead of having to worry about finding the perfect wallpaper or identifying the ideal color to paint a specific section of wall in your kitchen, the artful placement of a mosaic of tiles can be just the ticket to a beautifully created area. This easy solution can be tailored to uniquely designed kitchens so that any windows or features that stand out in the space can be highlighted with strategically cut pieces.
Bring visual appeal to clean kitchen spaces
The surface of subway tiles offers a sleek element to home design, and pieces can be cut and layered to build expansive visual patterns, even in limited spaces. Though Gaines prefers to use subway tile, tiles in different shades can provide both contrasting and complementary appeal to color tones already present in a kitchen room. Complementary and neutral choices keep balanced, calm spaces soft, while bold, contrasting tiles add energy and intrigue to rooms.
Additionally, different finishes for tiles can arouse interest, as matte surfaces, detailed designs, and glossy ceramics add visual appeal with little effort. The type of materials you choose will impact the look and feel of the room, as tiles can be made of glass or stones, like marble and slate. Not only will tiles invite a pleasing element to a kitchen, but the surface can make even the worst kitchen items to clean sparkling bright.
When making choices about which tiles fit in aesthetically with the room, remember that the way in which the tiles are placed will also impact design. Larger tiles will lead to fewer grout lines that cut across the wall, while smaller tiles will do the opposite. Take a few pieces home with you to experiment with options before making final decisions for your kitchen.