Joanna Gaines' Brilliantly Simple Backsplash Gives Any Kitchen A Big Personality

From her time as host on the HGTV series "Fixer Upper" to sprucing up properties and decorating spaces through her own brand, Magnolia, lifestyle pioneer Joanna Gaines knows how to bring life into places with promise. When looking to enhance kitchen areas, Gaines has found that sometimes simple solutions can be the most aesthetically pleasing option. Such is the case when using tiles as a kitchen backsplash.

Over the years, Gaines has found that subway tile offers a neutral color canvas in which other design elements can step into the forefront. With these tiles in place, bright cabinets or carefully constructed open shelving — perfect for displaying your gorgeous Le Creuset cast iron — can be rightfully admired. While tiles can be set within a specific area, extending the tiles up to the ceiling is also a trendy yet timeless look for your kitchen.

Instead of having to worry about finding the perfect wallpaper or identifying the ideal color to paint a specific section of wall in your kitchen, the artful placement of a mosaic of tiles can be just the ticket to a beautifully created area. This easy solution can be tailored to uniquely designed kitchens so that any windows or features that stand out in the space can be highlighted with strategically cut pieces.