Look Out For This Vintage Dinnerware Brand At Thrift Stores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Building a well-stocked kitchen is a labor of love. To make the budget stretch further, you can totally purchase some kitchen items secondhand, such as pastry cutters and cake pans. (On the flip side, there are kitchen tools that should always be bought new, including wooden utensils and knives.) On your next thrift shop trip, keep an eye out for one particular vintage dinnerware brand.

Fiestaware is the cult-favorite dishware brand with a timeless retro aesthetic that's been catching the eyes of home cooks for close to 90 years. Fiestaware is famed for its bright colors and impressive durability — sturdiness which has enabled the brand to reside in the kitchens of '40s home cooks and 2025 foodies alike. Fiestaware also has a mix-and-match art deco aesthetic, so picking up a stray bowl or plate here and there at the thrift shop is a solid way to slowly build your dinnerware collection piece by piece. It won't look "mismatched" because the rainbow of fun, vibrant colors is the entire point.

Like vintage Pyrex, which is also super in-demand, real vintage Fiestaware items are fetching a pretty penny online. Plates and bowls are currently selling for $10 to $50 each on eBay. A butter dish costs $49.95, and specialty serveware like a casserole dish can run for $250 or more. Helpfully, those technicolor hues will pop out at you from the dishware section of your local thrift store, to make certain you don't accidentally overlook a lucky lurking Fiestaware score.