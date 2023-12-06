Why It Pays To Brush Up On The History Of Vintage Cookware Before Buying

In a world of mass consumerism, there's a growing movement back to the kind of vintage cookware your grandmother's china cabinet would have been filled with. There are many reasons to choose vintage cookware over the new mass-produced goods. You'll find pieces made with better-quality materials than you see today, reusing what already exists is the sustainable choice, and you'll be adding character and charm back into your kitchen that simply can't be replicated. That said, when choosing vintage cookware, it pays to go in with a bit of knowledge and a discerning eye so you know what you're getting — because believe it or not, not all those items on antique store shelves are as they appear.

You don't need a history degree to spot the dupes from truly vintage cookware. If you're after authenticity, want to complete or replace pieces in a set, or are a history buff (or you just don't want to get overcharged!), it pays to research your favorite brands and lines. For example, if you're hunting rainbow-hued Fiestaware, it's good to know how to spot the original pieces from the 40s vs. modern renditions. Get on Google, which will be your best friend! There are many sites cataloging lines of Corningware or other popular vintage cookware brands like Bakelite, Pyrex, and others. They'll tell you helpful giveaways to look for like stamps, serial numbers, logos, and markings that can help you spot the true gems from the knock-offs or newer look-alike items.