Why You Need The Old Farmer's Almanac In Your Kitchen

Humans may have invented telescopes that can glimpse outer space, but squirrels gather nuts when they sense winter coming on, and more nuts indicate a harsher season ahead. Such is the ancient wisdom packed into the pages of The Old Farmer's Almanac, which has been in print since 1792 – when George Washington was still President and almost 100 years before Edison patented the light bulb – and today remains the best-selling and longest continuously published periodical in America. Published yearly by early September, the Almanac features tips for gardening, preserving and canning, and baking hacks, and includes an updated trove of unusual recipes (some submitted by readers).

Grow your own veggie garden? The Almanac offers strategic planting charts to get the most from your crop yield, as well as anticipated long-range climate patterns and expected rainfall, with a reported 80% average accuracy over the centuries. Not a gardener? Home canners will find much to love within these trusted pages, from the basics of pickling and preserving to more advanced methods like fermentation. Whether you're a water-bath canning pro or just looking for the most flavorful way to freeze fresh veggies and dry herbs, the Almanac helps foodies do it all. For sweet-toothed foodies, the Almanac also offers baking tips like nailing sourdough bread and a Rolodex of different pie crusts. To decode vintage cookbooks, the Almanac boasts a handy old-time weight and measurement conversion chart (i.e., 55 pounds of flour is "a bushel," and 84 gallons is "a puncheon").