Start Fermenting Your Own Food Right Now With These Chef-Approved Tips

The hallmark taste of fermented food and drink is unmistakable. For all the funky, sour flavors and textures that fermentation imparts, what's equally definitive are the holistic benefits associated with it. Cultures across the globe have long used fermentation as a method to preserve and flavor food, although Western science has only recently begun to contribute empirical evidence that supports the nutritional perks many have accepted for centuries. In many ways, we're only just beginning to understand why eating fermented foods is so beneficial.

Although research into microbes and gut biomes is relatively new, fermentation as a food trend has saturated the culinary world so thoroughly — and so quickly — that it can make one think we've been talking about it forever. As such, interested newcomers can feel late to the game. How — and what — do you start fermenting? Fortunately, the inverse is also true: With so much information, learning about fermentation has never been more accessible.

To prove the latter point, and help you begin working up your own fermented foods, we reached out to some preeminent experts in the subject. Aside from being a James Beard Award winner and "Chef's Table" alum, chef Ann Kim believes plain and simple that "Some of the best things in life are fermented." Similarly, as an instructor at NYC's Institute of Culinary Education (and head of the school's Fermentation Lab), chef Olivia Roszkowski has dedicated parts of her career to helping cooks understand the value of fermentation. Both chefs agree that this is a culinary technique you'll want to take the time to learn, from understanding the equipment to knowing which foods make great first projects.