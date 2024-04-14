Your Ultimate Guide To The Hot Sauce Fermentation Process

Fermentation is a beautiful thing. Though it seems to be at the forefront of food trends across many countries, fermentation has been a staple foundation in numerous cuisines long before refrigeration and the artisan sourdoughs of today came into fashion.

When it comes to hot sauce, can there ever really be too much tang? While this lip-smacking, palette-pleasing quality can be achieved through the addition of vinegar, fermentation can take those flavors to the next level. Experts Pao Liu and Helen Graves agree and are known for using fermentation in their work, so I've consulted them for this guide to all things hot sauce fermentation.

Pao Liu is a London-based fermentation specialist and small business owner of Pao Pop' n' Pickles. Liu makes and sells her own ferments and sauces and teaches workshops on the wide-ranging process of fermentation. Helen Graves is a recipe developer for Great British Chefs, founder and editor of Pit Magazine, and author of "Live Fire" and the soon-to-be-released "BBQ Days, BBQ Nights." If you are thinking of making your own fermented hot sauce, read on to learn more about the process. Now might be the perfect time to consider what hot peppers to plant, with the aim of turning their yields into flavorful sauces after harvest.