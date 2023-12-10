Fennel Seeds Are The Key To Give Pickled Eggs A Robust Burst Of Flavor

Pickling is a surefire way to feel like a "proper" home cook. The intersection of gastronomy and science is a delicious, impressive territory tread with mouth-watering grace. It's time to pickle some eggs. Eggs are super savory umami bombs on their own but aren't exactly loaded with flavor. That's where the fennel comes in. Dried fennel seeds tote an aromatic, earthy flavor with a licorice-like snap. They're often used as a pickling spice and are sold in the dried herb aisle at most grocery stores.

This single humble ingredient instantly lends an unexpected dimensionality to your hard-boiled eggs. Fennel errs on the sweeter side but with herby complexity even further diversified by the piquant vinegar. It's a sexy snack — and a mature facelift to the complementary pickled egg that your bartender passes you as a sign that it's time to leave soon.

These mouth-watering, crave-able herby pickled eggs come from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, and they're all about the perfect marriage of elegant ingredients. The fennel is further showcased by tarragon, a leafy green herb that totes a similar licorice flavor. Tarragon is bittersweet but with a fresh, springy taste that has made it popular in French Béarnaise sauce over chicken, fish, and (you guessed it) eggs.