The First Thing To Consider Before Planting A Vegetable Garden

As spring comes into full bloom, many of us are in full planning mode, dreaming about this year's vegetable garden. Funnily enough, one of the biggest mistakes we tend to make when planting is being too optimistic. You've never liked chard before but fully believe you'll eat it if it's homegrown. You've planted a giant heap of rosemary bushes, even though you hardly ever use the herb. See the problem? The first thing you must consider when planting a veggie garden are your preferences and eating habits: How many veggies do you eat per week? Which ones are the favorites? Get a realistic picture of which vegetables are frequently in rotation to avoid overplanting or filling up the garden with items you don't even like to eat.

It also pays off to do a little bit of research into how much harvest you can expect from a single plant. There are many simple summer veggies to grow at home, but not all of them produce at the same frequency. Most of us are just hobby gardening and therefore only working with a simple fridge, freezer, and pantry. Your harvest will have to be stored somewhere, as you won't be able to eat it all at once. Set objective, non-idealistic goals and plant in alignment with your actual needs. Even if you realize mid-season that you haven't planted enough, there is still time to pop a few more seedlings into the ground.