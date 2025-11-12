This Handy Old-School Feature Everyone Either Had Or Wants In Their Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As interior design trends shift away from minimalism and toward eclectic coziness, we're looking at ways to design the retro kitchen of our dreams. Many of us are turning to past aesthetics for a hint of nostalgia and more artful style. Moreover, because space is such a hot commodity in a cooking area, it's ideal when kitchen decor items are also functional. A perfect example that has made the rounds on social media is the use of cookbook holders.

Instagrammer @creatingannalise posted about a built-in shelf under their kitchen cabinet that unfolds down to hold an open cookbook, calling it their favorite part of her kitchen. The poster even thrifted cookbooks just to use it. The Instagrammer adds that the house was built in the 1980s. This is the kind of handy feature that would have made perfect sense before laptops and smartphones made it easy to pull up recipes online, and many people moved away from physical cookbooks. But with the current vintage vibe going strong and people looking to unplug, cookbooks are making a return to popularity along with the holders you need to use them when your hands are busy slicing and stirring.

That vintage feature didn't go unnoticed in the comment section. "Omg I want this so bad," said a social media user. Another remarked, "These need to be made popular again, adding that the holders would be just as useful for tablets. "I WANT ONE AND CAN'T FIND IT ANYWHERE!!" someone else exclaimed — luckily, we can help with that.