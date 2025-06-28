10 Vintage Kitchen Features That Nobody Remembers Anymore

According to Reddit users, you'd be surprised how many old kitchens had a metal crank bolted to the wall, usually next to kitchen windows, above the sink, or under kitchen cabinets. If you've ever spotted one and wondered what it was, it's a wall-mounted can opener, and for decades, it was just ... there. No batteries to worry about, no drawer clutter, no rummaging through utensils mid-recipe. Just a sturdy, always-there tool that got the job done. As some users fondly noted, these openers were incredibly handy. But they came with a warning too: the cutting wheel, if neglected, could collect gunk over time.

These rugged tools were first marketed in 1927 by Central States Manufacturing Co. of St. Louis, Missouri. Wall-mounted can openers, especially the iconic Swing-A-Way models introduced in the 1930s, were the definition of reliable. You'd hook the can under the cutting wheel, clamp it securely by squeezing the handles or tightening the knob, then turn the crank handle so the serrated gear guides the can as the blade smoothly slices through the lid's edge, continuing around until the top was fully cut. There were no cords to plug in, no batteries to charge, and no detachable parts to misplace. Best of all, it was always right where you left it — fixed to the wall, never buried in a messy drawer. As electric can openers became more popular, especially after their 1957 patent, wall-mounted versions slowly faded away.