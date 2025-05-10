Living With Bad Kitchen Lighting? Here's The Easiest Workaround
Bad kitchen lighting tends to fall under two camps: a space that's lit as brightly as an art gallery or a dark and dingy cell that doesn't have any windows. As any interior designer will attest, the sweet spot lies somewhere in the middle. The key to reaching this promised land is to layer your space with overhead, task, accent, and track lighting. However, the easiest workaround to bad kitchen lighting is to place a cute little lamp on your worktop; no muss, no fuss. This simple move is both practical and pretty as long as you select a lighting option that elevates the aesthetic of your family kitchen. Better yet, it works both ways by giving you the bandwidth to boost a poorly lit space or soften the harsh glare of an intense overhead light.
Lamps are perfect for amping up the lighting in a dimly lit kitchen and highlighting key items that you want to showcase, such as artwork, trinkets, and vases. Moreover, as you aren't messing with fitting new ceiling lights, you can simply purchase and place them wherever you like, moving them around as the mood strikes. While some varieties of under cabinet lighting can be attached to the cupboards without requiring hardwiring, they're static and don't share the versatility of lamp lighting, which can suit everything from the most colorful of kitchen designs to the most neutral.
Softer mood lighting creates a relaxed atmosphere
A gorgeous lamp (whether it be a candlestick version with a cottage core vibe or a vintage stained-glass beauty) will lend your space character, charm, and visual interest as they can be opulent and dramatic or minimal and mellow. Ambient lights are also an awesome sub for the stark and cold light emitted from tube or spotlights, creating a softer, more relaxed feel and calmer space in the evenings. In fact, this phenomenon underscores the psychology behind dim restaurant lighting. Many restaurants use lamps to create an intimate atmosphere where diners can linger over their meal (and in theory, stick around to order dessert). Conversely, brightly lit eateries, like NYC pizza parlors that have high top tables without chairs, encourage customers to eat quickly, thereby maximizing footfall.
When selecting your lamp, consider placement first. A classic lamp with a plug will need to be placed near a socket; however, a wireless or portable option that's battery operated might be a better fit if you want to put it on an open shelf or on top of a stack of recipe books to create a cute little focal point. A lamp featuring natural mixed materials, such as wood, stone, or marble, is perfect for lending your kitchen a grounded vibe, whereas a metal lamp that's easy to wipe clean might be more in keeping with a utilitarian space featuring stainless steel.