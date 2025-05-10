Living With Bad Kitchen Lighting? Here's The Easiest Workaround

Bad kitchen lighting tends to fall under two camps: a space that's lit as brightly as an art gallery or a dark and dingy cell that doesn't have any windows. As any interior designer will attest, the sweet spot lies somewhere in the middle. The key to reaching this promised land is to layer your space with overhead, task, accent, and track lighting. However, the easiest workaround to bad kitchen lighting is to place a cute little lamp on your worktop; no muss, no fuss. This simple move is both practical and pretty as long as you select a lighting option that elevates the aesthetic of your family kitchen. Better yet, it works both ways by giving you the bandwidth to boost a poorly lit space or soften the harsh glare of an intense overhead light.

Lamps are perfect for amping up the lighting in a dimly lit kitchen and highlighting key items that you want to showcase, such as artwork, trinkets, and vases. Moreover, as you aren't messing with fitting new ceiling lights, you can simply purchase and place them wherever you like, moving them around as the mood strikes. While some varieties of under cabinet lighting can be attached to the cupboards without requiring hardwiring, they're static and don't share the versatility of lamp lighting, which can suit everything from the most colorful of kitchen designs to the most neutral.