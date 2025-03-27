12 Best Pizza Shops In NYC Where You Can Get A Slice For $2 Or Less
New York City is famous for its pizza — so much so that people travel from all over the world to get a slice. Among the many types of pizza available in the Big Apple, and the truly amazing pizza spots throughout the city, you might expect to get a gourmet Italian-style pie, a classic New York slice, or perhaps the famous dollar slice. Pizza slices have always been somewhat cheap in NYC, but the concept of a plain cheese slice being sold for just one buck only became popular within the first few years of the 2000s, when a few pizza shops used it as a way to bring in more customers. Other pizzerias caught on, and the dollar slice became a trend throughout the city.
Unfortunately, it seems the dollar pizza went completely extinct in New York City by the 2020s, with all of the shops that were offering this deal being forced to raise their prices due to inflation. Now, many of these shops have names that would make you believe the slices are still only a dollar -– but even if these monikers include phrases like "dollar pizza" or "99 cent pizza," that doesn't necessarily represent the price that these slices are actually sold at these days.
The good news is these prices haven't been raised an incredibly high amount. We were able to comb through the offerings throughout NYC to create a list of several great pizza shops that sell a slice for $2 or less.
2 Bros. Pizza
2 Bros. Pizza is one of the most well-known pizza shops in New York City. There are six total locations, with one in the Bronx and the rest located in Manhattan — three of which are fairly close to each other around Midtown, where a mecca of tourists and office workers alike roam. Most of these spots have thousands of Google reviews that give it above a 4-star rating. Customers describe the pizza as fresh and full of flavor, made with a perfectly baked and crispy crust, and topped with the right balance of cheese and sauce.
This spot was actually one of the last pizza shops to raise its prices from one dollar per slice in March 2023; so, for a while, this was many people's go-to for the cheapest slice in the city. As of this writing, a plain cheese slice is priced at $1.50. There's also a deal where you can get two slices plus a soda for $3.99 (as you'll see, this combo meal is common among cheap, grab-and-go pizza places around the city).
It may not be a dollar anymore, but overall, this is still a great price. And folks haven't stopped stopping in at 2 Bros. Pizza for their lunch breaks, if the near-constant lines of people waiting outside to grab a slice are anything to go by.
1 Dollar Pizza
This Hell's Kitchen pizza spot is a great place to stop if you are visiting the Theater District or Times Square. 1 Dollar Pizza is also only about eight blocks away from Central Park's southeast exit, so if you've worked up an appetite during an afternoon stroll, you can get a cheap bite here to satisfy your hunger. The slices at 1 Dollar Pizza are no longer $1, however.
Instead, you can either get a slice of plain cheese pizza for $1.50, or you can order a meal deal and get two slices of pizza plus a soda or bottle of water for $3.99. The slices at 1 Dollar Pizza are incredibly large, as well — a characteristic that's common of New York-style pizza. In online reviews, customers share that they enjoy how quickly they can grab a slice here, how delicious it is, and all for a low price.
More specifically, one person shares in a Google review that the pizza crust is incredibly crispy and mouthwatering, noting how they appreciate relying on this location to get a cheap, filling meal in comparison to other more expensive restaurants in the area. Considering its proximity to tourist hot spots, this same person suggests visitors stop by 1 Dollar Pizza.
99 Cents Delicious Pizza
99 Cents Delicious Pizza is located right in the heart of Times Square. For a plain cheese slice, it costs $1.99 — despite the price in the pizza shop's name. Although it costs a dollar more than it used to, $1.99 for a large slice of cheese pizza still isn't too bad, especially by NYC standards.
In online reviews, many customers share that the location is clean, the staff is very friendly, and the pizza is made quickly. They also say that the pizza is always made fresh, has a thin and crispy crust, and from a glance at the photos in these Google reviews, the slices look incredibly large. Several folks note that this is a great place to stop for a quick snack before heading into a Broadway show, and that it could end up being a lifesaver when time is of the essence.
Indeed, this is naturally an area where many tourists spend time around — with the bright, iconic lights of Times Square, the shopping opportunities, and the Broadway theaters. And among the many great places to eat in the Theater District, 99 Cents Delicious Pizza will definitely be one of the cheapest options.
$1.50 Fresh Pizza
$1.50 Fresh Pizza stands out because, surprise! The name actually represents how much the plain cheese pizza slices cost — and there are specials, as well. You can get the standard two cheese slices and a can of soda or bottle of water for $4. But if you want pizza slices with a topping, it'll increase to $5.50. With many locations around New York City, $1.50 Fresh Pizza appears to be many New Yorkers' favorite cheap, grab-and-go pizza shop. In online reviews, several customers say that the pizza is always fresh, not too greasy, and has the perfect cheese-to-crust ratio.
Four of these spots are in Midtown Manhattan — two near the Theater District and two on the East Side. The Midtown East locations are popular spots for office workers to stop for lunch, as they're located around a lot of high-rise office buildings. The ones on the West Side are often visited by tourists, and even Broadway performers have been spotted grabbing a slice after a show is finished. There are two other $1.50 Fresh Pizza locations located downtown, and those tend to bring in lots of college students who are looking for a cheap bite.
4 Boy Pizza
4 Boy Pizza boasts a central location in Manhattan that's actually just steps away from both Madison Square Garden and Penn Station. This makes it the perfect place to stop and get a cheap slice before you head on a train, or for a nice snack after a concert at the famous arena.
Many customers say that 4 Boy Pizza has the best cheap pizza slice in town. The prices are also among the lowest on our list: For one slice of cheese pizza, it's $1.50, not to mention the two cheese slices, plus a drink for $4 deal. One Google reviewer notes that they enjoyed the pizza so much that they stopped by twice in as many days, describing it to be perfectly crispy yet chewy, with an ideal ratio of cheese, sauce, and crust. Customers are also generally pleased with the service, sharing that it's always quick and efficient. Even during the rush of lunchtime, when many people are trying to grab a quick bite during their breaks, the 4 Boy Pizza staff get orders out right away.
99 Cent (Mega) Pizza
99 Cent (Mega) Pizza is located in East Harlem. We imagine it has the word "mega" in the title because the slices are pretty large, extending over the size of a paper plate. But the slices at 99 Cent (Mega) Pizza are unfortunately not 99 cents, as they now cost $2 per slice. Customers say that the slice isn't overly greasy, the crust is crispy, and the pizza isn't overloaded with cheese or tomatoes, either. Overall, it seems to be a solid slice that's done very well and is affordable.
This location is also in more of a residential area, so it doesn't really bring in many out-of-towners or tourists. However, several East Harlem residents say they can depend on this pizza shop to get a quick and cheap bite to eat, or even a good, family-sized meal — whether that be pizza or something else, as there is a lot more on the menu here. The pizza shop also sells burgers, french fries, rice dishes, fried chicken, and more. Plus, there are specials for certain meals.
As for the atmosphere and service, online reviewers note that the staff at 99 Cent (Mega) Pizza are friendly and quick.
Pizza 2 Go
Pizza 2 Go is located in an area of Harlem that tends to attract a heavy flow of people, as it's right near a Metro North station that connects commuters to and from Connecticut and Upstate New York. Pizza 2 Go is right underneath the station, making it a great pit stop for travelers to grab a quick bite.
The plain cheese slices at Pizza 2 Go are $2 each, and if you get two slices plus a drink, it'll costs $4.75. While both deals cost a bit more than others on this list, it's still a hard price to beat in Manhattan. As an added bonus, there is also gluten-free pizza available in this NYC spot, which is generally hard to find in grab-and-go places around the Big Apple. Online reviewers have also mentioned that there are vegan pizza options, as well — though, we're assuming those slices will cost a bit more.
Overall, customers seem to appreciate the convenient location of Pizza 2 Go in relation to the Metro North train line, how cheap they can get a meal here, and how it's a large slice of pizza that squashes their hunger.
NY 99 Cents Pizza
A running theme on our list, the pizza at NY 99 Cents Pizza is not 99 cents anymore. For a plain cheese slice, the cost is now $1.50. And similarly to other spots on this list, there's also that $4 deal for two cheese slices plus a soda.
Customers who have reviewed this spot share that the pizza isn't floppy or too greasy (as some cheaper slices tend to be), noting that it's instead nice and crispy with a thin crust. For some, it's even some of the best pizza that they've ever eaten. Many diners also comment on the quick and friendly service, making visiting this pizza joint an overall enjoyable experience.
Located on the corner of Lafayette Street and Walker Street, NY 99 Cents Pizza is just steps away from the famous Canal Street in Chinatown, where you can find lots of popular shopping spots, from street vendors to large retail stores. It's also close to other popular downtown Manhattan areas, like Soho and Tribeca. After a day of shopping, a NY 99 Cents Pizza stop could be the perfect place to refuel — and it won't break the wallet, like your shopping may have.
99 Cent Village Pizza
99 Cent Village Pizza is located right in the heart of the West Village, which boasts a wide variety of popular restaurants to visit — including ones on the other end of the dining spectrum, where instead of simply stopping in for a quick bite, reservations are hard to come by. Of course, the pizza slices here unfortunately no longer cost 99 cents, with the price being raised to $1.50 per plain cheese slice. According to customer reviews and photos shared on Google, the slices look like the expected large size, and many diners seem pleased with the taste of the pizza.
One customer in particular says that it even tastes better than Joe's Pizza — which is especially high praise, considering this is a well-known and popular pizza chain around NYC that costs about $4 a slice. While one Joe's Pizza location even happens to be right down the block from 99 Cent Village Pizza, many reviewers have expressed how they prefer to get their pizza at the latter, as it's much cheaper and the quality is still good.
Situated on a corner by West 4th Street and 6th Avenue, this pizza shop attracts a lot of bar-hopping New Yorkers in need of a snack. New York University is also close by, as is Washington Square Park, so it's in a high-traffic area that will attract a lot of young, hungry people.
Soho $1.50 Cheese Pizza
On 14th Street and 7th Avenue, you will find Soho $1.50 Cheese Pizza. Many diners seem pleased with the pizza here. In a Google review, one customer shares their appreciation by declaring that Soho $1.50 Pizza has perfected its pizza recipe. Others notes that the overall service is great, and the staff is friendly. Multiple reviewers even mention that this is their favorite place for a cheap slice in Manhattan.
But despite its name, Soho $1.50 Cheese Pizza isn't actually in the Soho area of Manhattan — instead, it's situated right at the transition between Chelsea and the West Village. Both lively neighborhoods are visited by New Yorkers and tourists alike, as they are great areas to spend a day walking around and exploring. If you get hungry during your explorations, we have good news: Soho $1.50 Cheese Pizza actually sells pizza for the price that's listed in the name.
Avenue D Pizza
Avenue D Pizza is located in one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Manhattan: Alphabet City in the East Village. It costs $1.50 per plain cheese slice at this spot, which also happens to be one of the only cheap pizza slices in the East Village — so, many people seem to love it because of that reason. In addition to simply tasting great, customers say that the pizza has a thick and satisfying cheese-pull when bitten into, and that the crust has the right amount of thickness. Other diners have also expressed their appreciation for the fact that Avenue D Pizza sells Spanish food, as well, which is great if folks are out with friends and not everyone is in the mood for pizza.
There are a lot of popular music venues, parks, nightlife spots, places to shop, and art to enjoy in this area. It's a neighborhood that many New Yorkers spend a lot of time in, and also a spot that tourists tend to visit, as well. So, for a quick and cheap bite while enjoying the area, Avenue D Pizza could be a solid option.
Jay St. Fresh 99 Cent Pizza
Taking a step out of Manhattan, over in Brooklyn, you'll find Jay St. Fresh 99 Cent Pizza. As you may have already guessed, however, a plain cheese slice here isn't 99 cents anymore. It's actually $1.50 now, and you can also get two slices of pizza with a soda for $3.99. According to many Google reviews, this spot also seems to have some of the best tasting, cheaply priced pizza slices in NYC. Many diners appreciate how fresh the pizza is, with some reviewers sharing that if the pizza that they order hasn't just come out of the oven, the staff will reheat it in the oven for you — making it nice and hot, with the cheese melted on top.
Jay St. Fresh 99 Cent Pizza is located at the intersection of Fulton and Jay Street, not too far from the Brooklyn Bridge. So, if you're visiting Manhattan and decide to walk the famous bridge to check out another borough, this could be a great option to satisfy your appetite with some Brooklyn-style pizza.
Methodology
When finding the best pizza in New York City for a slice that costs $2 or less, we had to do some detective work. As you can see, many pizza shops around the city are named "99 cent" or "one dollar pizza," when they don't actually sell their pizza for that amount of money. Most of these pizza shops don't have proper websites, either, so the actual prices aren't very easy to access. We used Google reviews and confirmed the price of the slices from more recent posts. From there, we read through the reviews and only shared pizza shops that had a large number of positive reviews in regard to the plain cheese pizza slice.