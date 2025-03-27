12 Best Pizza Shops In NYC Where You Can Get A Slice For $2 Or Less

New York City is famous for its pizza — so much so that people travel from all over the world to get a slice. Among the many types of pizza available in the Big Apple, and the truly amazing pizza spots throughout the city, you might expect to get a gourmet Italian-style pie, a classic New York slice, or perhaps the famous dollar slice. Pizza slices have always been somewhat cheap in NYC, but the concept of a plain cheese slice being sold for just one buck only became popular within the first few years of the 2000s, when a few pizza shops used it as a way to bring in more customers. Other pizzerias caught on, and the dollar slice became a trend throughout the city.

Unfortunately, it seems the dollar pizza went completely extinct in New York City by the 2020s, with all of the shops that were offering this deal being forced to raise their prices due to inflation. Now, many of these shops have names that would make you believe the slices are still only a dollar -– but even if these monikers include phrases like "dollar pizza" or "99 cent pizza," that doesn't necessarily represent the price that these slices are actually sold at these days.

The good news is these prices haven't been raised an incredibly high amount. We were able to comb through the offerings throughout NYC to create a list of several great pizza shops that sell a slice for $2 or less.