13 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In NYC

New York City is home to many of the best restaurants in the world. With many Michelin star restaurants, places that A-list celebrities frequent, and viral social media spots — it can be a bit overwhelming. What's even more overwhelming is getting a reservation for many of these places.

For most of the most popular restaurants in the city, people tend to use the website Resy to secure their table. However, for some of the harder-to-get reservations, it's much easier said than done. NYC natives who have gotten used to the restaurant hustle know the secrets to getting that sought-after reservation to the hottest seat in town. The key is knowing exactly when the restaurant opens up reservations every day. Each restaurant is different, and many drop the openings in intervals between two months to just a week ahead of time. Since these spots also have a specific time in which the openings become available on Resy, you then have to be online right at that very moment in order to snag your place.

There are some restaurants where Resy isn't even an option, and tables are reserved by longtime regulars or celebrities. It takes a certain amount of luck and tenacity in order to get a seat at those places; however, it's not entirely impossible. In this guide, we'll walk you through the hardest reservations to get in the greatest city in the world.