13 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In NYC
New York City is home to many of the best restaurants in the world. With many Michelin star restaurants, places that A-list celebrities frequent, and viral social media spots — it can be a bit overwhelming. What's even more overwhelming is getting a reservation for many of these places.
For most of the most popular restaurants in the city, people tend to use the website Resy to secure their table. However, for some of the harder-to-get reservations, it's much easier said than done. NYC natives who have gotten used to the restaurant hustle know the secrets to getting that sought-after reservation to the hottest seat in town. The key is knowing exactly when the restaurant opens up reservations every day. Each restaurant is different, and many drop the openings in intervals between two months to just a week ahead of time. Since these spots also have a specific time in which the openings become available on Resy, you then have to be online right at that very moment in order to snag your place.
There are some restaurants where Resy isn't even an option, and tables are reserved by longtime regulars or celebrities. It takes a certain amount of luck and tenacity in order to get a seat at those places; however, it's not entirely impossible. In this guide, we'll walk you through the hardest reservations to get in the greatest city in the world.
The Corner Store
The Corner Store is located in the trendy area of SoHo, and Taylor Swift has already been spotted here a few times since its September 2024 opening. This restaurant is commonly seen being posted by TikTok influencers who were lucky enough to grab a seat, boasting about their delicious meals and overall dining experience. Others have begun making comedy videos about how notoriously difficult it's become to get a spot at the restaurant.
Now, The Corner Store isn't only popular because Swift is a customer. There are many unique menu items that draw customers in. The martinis are not your average martinis — and there is even a separate menu for them not included with the rest of the drinks. The most famous one is the sour cream and onion martini, made with cream-washed gin, vermouth, spring onion, and dill. It's also served with sour cream and onion chips on the side. Many TikTokers tend to rave about the five-cheese pizza rolls appetizer, which features pepperoni, hot honey, jalapeño, and ranch.
To get a reservation, you need to get on Resy 14 days in advance of the day you want to go, right at 10 a.m. As soon as the reservations open, they will be taken, so make sure you have pre-clicked your preferences, and hope for the best.
(212) 271-9240
475 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012
Rao's
Rao's has been a New York City staple since 1896. You may recognize the name from the famous Rao's sauce, and yes — that's the restaurant depicted on the front of the jar. It's a family-owned spot, and unlike many of the other hot restaurants in town, Rao's keeps its focus on homemade comfort food and a family-centric atmosphere with its Southern-Italian menu and quaint dining room.
The menu is made up of many classic Italian dishes, most of which are served family-style. Rao's takes its hospitality to a whole new level, and many times the staff will come sit with you at your table to help you order. There are tons of appetizers and big plates to choose from — and normally, the entire table shares, so it's important to order a diverse spread.
Rao's is incredibly unique when it comes to reservations, because, well, it doesn't take any. Since this restaurant's been open for so many years, it's become a place that generations of families dine at weekly. Because of that, the tables are actually bought or reserved on a weekly basis for these loyal patrons. If you know someone who has a standing table at Rao's, you're in. If not, the best option is to get a drink at the bar, and let the staff know that you're interested if a table opens up. Who knows, you could get lucky!
(212) 722-6709
455 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029
4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles Prime Rib, a West Village delicacy, is objectively one of the most stylish steakhouses in New York City. There are ornate crystal chandeliers hung throughout the dining room, cozy booths with dim lighting, wood-paneled walls, and elegant artwork strewn throughout.
The menu is similar to that of a classic NYC steakhouse, but it's specifically said to have one of the best burgers in town. It's made with wagyu beef, American cheese, a fried egg (the waiters break the yolk over the burger), and bacon. Another popular menu item is the prime rib french dip sandwich, which comes with a natural jus dipping sauce. Many diners have shared that this sandwich is better than the prime rib itself.
Getting a reservation at this swanky spot is not any easy feat. The reservations open on Resy 21 days in advance at 9 a.m. Many people have turned to Reddit to try to get advice on how to get a reservation, because even when they're trying right when the spots drop, they are not succeeding in reserving a table. One option that seems to have been successful for some is to try a walk-in spot later at night — just be prepared to have dinner a bit past 10 p.m.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St #3004, New York, NY 10014
Le Veau d'Or
Le Veau d'Or is an upscale French restaurant that's been open since 1937. Located on the Upper East Side, it's adorned with classic red-checkered tablecloths, red leather chairs and booths, and dim lighting. Le Veau d'Or has had many celebrity regulars, like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Andy Warhol, and Ernest Hemingway.
The menu is (as of 2024) prix fixe at $125 a person, and it includes an appetizer, entree, salad, and dessert. All of the menu options are classic French bistro meals, like duck, escargot, steak, and lamb. The salad is served after the appetizers and entrees and before dessert, true to how the French eat to cleanse their palettes. From every review we've read online, it seems that customers are completely satisfied with their meals, and even say it's the best French bistro in New York City.
Although this is an expensive meal, Le Veau d'Or is clearly not having any trouble filling its seats every night. Reservations go live on Resy at 9 a.m., two weeks ahead. Since there are only 15 tables in the dining room, these reservations get taken up very quickly.
(646) 386-7608
129 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
Borgo
An upscale Italian restaurant, Borgo is located close to the famous Madison Square Park in New York City. The restaurant features a sleek white-marble-topped bar, dark black accents on the walls and decor, and crisp white tablecloths on the tables. Many of the menu items are cooked in a wood-burning oven, which gives the food a more earthy and smoky taste. There are about five pasta options that rotate depending on the season, as well as seafood, salads, and meat entrees to choose from.
To get a reservation at Borgo, you must get on Resy 21 days before you plan to visit, right at 10 a.m. Many of these spots get snagged up pretty quickly, so if you're unsuccessful, you can try to walk-in when the restaurant opens. There are three tables in the bar area along with 10 seats at the actual bar, which is where walk-ins are placed.
(646) 360-2404
124 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016
The Polo Bar
If you're a fan of Ralph Lauren, you've probably heard of The Polo Bar. It's located on the Upper East Side, and is a preppy, beautifully designed restaurant. There is a main bar section, which features a long oak bar with an equally as long open booth across from it. In the rear, the main dining room holds tables with white tablecloths, light leathered seats, and Ralph Lauren pillows. Many celebrities love this spot, including Food Network's Geoffrey Zakarian.
The menu is exactly what you'd expect from an upscale American bar. It isn't very extensive, but it covers an array of palettes, from soups and salads, to seafood-based appetizers, to the bar-food entrees. Many people tend to visit The Polo Bar for its famous Ralph's corned beef sandwich or Polo Bar burger. The desserts are also highly recommended, specifically a brownie that comes with ice cream and warm chocolate sauce to pour on top.
The reservations can be made one month ahead on Resy at 10 a.m. It's key to be flexible with your dining time when wanting to eat at The Polo Bar, because these reservations get snatched up quickly. Some people have found success by calling the restaurant directly when the reservations open at 10 a.m. and staying on hold to get a seat.
ralphlauren.com/global-polo-bar
(212) 207-8562
1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
The Four Horsemen
Brooklyn is home to some of the best cuisine the city has to offer. Located in Williamsburg, The Four Horsemen is a fresh, light, and sleekly designed American restaurant. Although the food is said to be great, what really draws customers in is the wine.
The Four Horsemen's wine list itself is 50 pages long and features a wide array of natural wines mostly from France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Austria, and a few other European countries. Tasting the different wines is somewhat of an experience, in which the servers help you decide on what to order and educate you on the wine that you choose. To go along with your wine, there are many seafood dishes to choose from. Another popular menu item is the crispy fried chicken, which is served much more elegantly than any other fried chicken you've seen.
If you look on Resy, you most likely won't find any open availability at The Four Horsemen. The reservations are released 30 days in advance at 7 a.m. If you're unable to secure the reservation online, the restaurant recommends coming in right when the kitchen opens to potentially land a few seats.
(718) 599-4900
295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Don Angie
If you live in New York City, you've probably heard of Don Angie. It opened in 2017, and has garnered attention from celebrities like Brooke Shields, Blake Lively, and Sarah Jessica Parker. It has Italian-American fare, a hip dining room, and unique signature cocktails — all while being located in the heart of the West Village, which is a great neighborhood in the city for a night on the town.
However, many of the dishes aren't what you would order at just any Italian restaurant. Each pasta dish is made with unique ingredients, but the most famous one is the lasagna. It's made with three types of sauce — sausage bolognese, bechamel, and San Marzano tomato sauce — and tons of Parmesan and mozzarella are included, as well as fresh tomatoes. The pasta is made into a spiral shape, giving the dish its iconic look.
To get a reservation at Don Angie, you'll need a lot of perseverance and luck. The reservations are released on Resy at 9 a.m., seven days in advance. Some claim that no matter how hard they try, they can never get the online reservation, even if they click right at 9 a.m. Others have shared that one way to get in is by nabbing a walk-in seat right as the restaurant opens, and you will most likely be sat at the bar.
(212) 889-8884
103 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
Bungalow
Bungalow is an upscale Indian restaurant located in the East Village. Modeled after vintage Indian clubhouses, it aims to provide customers with an experience filled with culture, history, and delicious food. The design of the restaurant alone is something that draws in diners, because it's such a stark contrast from the streets of New York City. The ceiling is filled with green foliage, there is light that streams in from sky lights, and there's artwork that pays homage to the Indian roots of the restaurant.
The menu features classic Indian fare like paneer, bharta, lamb dishes, and biryani. Each plate is served in an artful way and gives customers an elegant experience while enjoying this rich cuisine. To get a reservation, you can go on Resy 20 days in advance of your planned visit, apart from on Tuesdays, right at 11 a.m. These reservations can be taken as quickly as two to three minutes after they're released.
24 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009
Cote Korean Steakhouse
If you're interested in dinners that provide a full, entertaining experience, you'll love Cote Korean Steakhouse. It's the only Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in America and is one of the swankiest spots in NYC.
Like most Korean BBQ restaurants, you cook your own meal at the table. The tables are large and provide ample space to spread out all of your meat options as you cook on the built-in grills. You can order food a la carte, or you can opt for the Butcher's Feast, which will give you an entire spread of appetizers, entree meat, and desserts. Although customers rave about the food, one of the most common things that's said about Cote is the excellent service. The staff is incredibly attentive to its patrons, making sure that the dining experience is a positive one. Especially if you're new to Korean barbecue, it can be a tad overwhelming, so it's great to be thoroughly guided.
The owners of Cote also own Coqodaq, which specializes in health-conscious fried chicken. Both of these restaurants are incredibly popular, and it can be a challenge to get a reservation. For Cote, reservations are released on Resy at 10 a.m., 30 days prior. Some say these reservations are usually gone within 10-15 seconds, though one diner on Reddit shares that using the American Express concierge helps to unlock tables at the restaurant.
(212) 401-7886
16 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
Tatiana
Tatiana is a restaurant that's built on the culinary inspiration of the different tastes of NYC. Chef Kwame Onwuachi grew up enjoying food from local bodegas in the Bronx, Italian bakeries, Caribbean cuisine, and Chinese takeout. His menu represents and celebrates the diverse population of the city, and it's designed for the patrons to enjoy by ordering large or small sharing dishes. Some of the menu highlights are curried goat patties, takeout mushrooms, and powdered donut ice cream alongside a cosmic brownie.
Named the No. 1 best restaurant in New York City two years in a row by The New York Times, this is an incredibly difficult restaurant to get into. Some people claim that getting the reservations on Resy is nearly impossible, and for some, it took them up to six months of trying to get a primetime reservation. The new reservations are released 28 days prior to the day at 12 p.m. Many Redditors have shared that using the Resy app instead of the website has proved to be more successful. It's also possible to get seated as a walk-in customer, especially if you arrive right when Tatiana opens.
(212) 875-5222
10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023
Torrisi
Torrisi is located in downtown Manhattan on the picturesque Mulberry Street. The Italian restaurant is designed with warm tones and modern accents but has a very classic feel. It's earned a Michelin star, and customers love to treat themselves to the menu's decadent pasta dishes. One of the most popular dishes is the tortellini pomodoro, which is said to be stuffed with a delicious ricotta filling and paired with a flavorful tomato sauce. Each meal is ended with complimentary sweets, like Italian ice and cookies.
This restaurant is owned by the same team that created Carbone, another popular Italian restaurant in the city that attracts many social media influencers. Both restaurants are equally as hard to get into. For Torrisi specifically, the reservations are available 30 days in advance at 10 a.m. on Resy. Similarly to other restaurants, you need to be on the site right as the release time hits in order to stand a chance in getting a seat.
There's always a chance to get seated as a walk-in if there are cancellations, so you can try your luck that way if the Resy rush doesn't work out. The good news is, there's a standing bar that you can order appetizers at, so if you are waiting a long time for a table — you won't get too hungry.
(212) 254-3000
275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
Via Carota
Located in the West Village, Via Carota is a cozy and unique-looking restaurant. It almost gives the feel that you're visiting someone's home to have a Sunday dinner. It offers Italian fare, and several diners say it's the best Italian food in New York City. This is another restaurant that's often visited by Taylor Swift, as well as many other A-list celebrities.
Via Carota is known for its pasta, specifically its cacio e pepe. While some have even tried to recreate the recipe themselves, the only true way to taste how iconic the dish is would be by getting it yourself at the restaurant. For a reservation, the openings drop on Resy 30 days ahead at 10 a.m. If you don't get a reservation, it's not the end of the world. Via Carota actually holds many tables for walk-ins, so the chance of getting a seat by showing up and getting on the list is pretty high. While you wait for your table, you can pop over to Bar Pisellino, which is the restaurant's upscale bar across the street.
(212) 255-1962
51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014