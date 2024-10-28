Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite NYC Bar To Order A Martini

We're forever in search of the ideal martini, from traditional dry gin stunners to the many exciting martini variations increasingly available. And while we're happy to be in a golden age during which the format often dominates at some of the best bars in the country, that complicates things when you're seeking the very best destination to enjoy martinis. So, why not ask an expert? Tasting Table caught up with Geoffrey Zakarian at Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival and got his opinion on where to drink a martini. After all, the celebrity chef and restaurateur's work brings him to the finest establishments there are. We've previously looked at some of the best martini bars in New York City, but where does Zakarian himself head?

"The Polo Bar," he says. "Not because it's the best, but because when you sit there, you feel like Daddy Warbucks. It's fantastic. You have fried olives, warm potato chips." While Zakarian admits this martini might not be the best there ever was (maybe that honor goes to NYC's fanciest martini at The Cathédrale Restaurant?), The Polo Bar is the best place there is to actually savor a martini. More often than not, how enjoyable a drink is comes down to the atmosphere around you — bad vibes can make a great drink less so, while good vibes can make it something you remember forever. It sounds like The Polo Bar is a special, memorable martini venue.