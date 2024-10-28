Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite NYC Bar To Order A Martini
We're forever in search of the ideal martini, from traditional dry gin stunners to the many exciting martini variations increasingly available. And while we're happy to be in a golden age during which the format often dominates at some of the best bars in the country, that complicates things when you're seeking the very best destination to enjoy martinis. So, why not ask an expert? Tasting Table caught up with Geoffrey Zakarian at Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival and got his opinion on where to drink a martini. After all, the celebrity chef and restaurateur's work brings him to the finest establishments there are. We've previously looked at some of the best martini bars in New York City, but where does Zakarian himself head?
"The Polo Bar," he says. "Not because it's the best, but because when you sit there, you feel like Daddy Warbucks. It's fantastic. You have fried olives, warm potato chips." While Zakarian admits this martini might not be the best there ever was (maybe that honor goes to NYC's fanciest martini at The Cathédrale Restaurant?), The Polo Bar is the best place there is to actually savor a martini. More often than not, how enjoyable a drink is comes down to the atmosphere around you — bad vibes can make a great drink less so, while good vibes can make it something you remember forever. It sounds like The Polo Bar is a special, memorable martini venue.
What it's like to drink a martini at The Polo Bar
The Polo Bar is a New York City hot spot from just the designer you'd associate with anything named for polo, Ralph Lauren. The designer has restaurants in Paris and Chicago that attract a glamorous crowd, and The Polo Bar joined that portfolio when it opened in 2015, perhaps becoming the designer's glitziest destination with an A-list clientele. The inside of the restaurant is luxurious and traditionally preppy-chic — think rich wood, sumptuous leather chairs, warm lighting, and, naturally, lots of horse-centric art. Servers are even outfitted in Ralph Lauren.
The Polo Club, attached to Ralph Lauren's store on East 55th Street, has a dress code and guest code of conduct. It's also notoriously hard to get into, but the restaurant accepts reservations up to one month in advance of the desired date, so if you want to visit, start strategizing. Perhaps that exclusivity is because The Polo Bar is considered one of the best celeb-sighting spots in the city – patrons have included Taylor Swift, Hillary Clinton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Carol Burnett, and Julie Andrews.
For food alongside your martini, the menu features shrimp cocktail, oysters, and caviar and potatoes, plus Zakarian's beloved fried olives. Essentially, at The Polo Bar, you're drinking a well-made martini among stars in a fashion-born country club. We're starting to see why Zakarian treasures the experience — especially because there's an entire martini menu, so everyone will find a version they like.