The 16 Best Martini Bars In NYC

There's something about a martini that feels extremely elegant. Maybe it's the tall, slim glass, or the fact that it's almost entirely booze. Or perhaps it's the garnish, perched ever-so gracefully against the rim with a toothpick, or floating wistfully in the glass. Whether you're sitting in the poshest of clubs or the most divey of haunts, a martini just feels proper. The history of the martini is a bit muddled (cocktail pun intended), but one thing is certain: The martini is the perfect cocktail, no matter how you choose to sip it.

In New York City, the perfect martini isn't necessarily hard to come by, but it does require a bit of searching. I've compiled a list of some of the best spots in New York City to find one, based on online reviews, suggestions from fellow New Yorkers, and first-hand tippling as a martini lover living in the city. Some bars offer classic versions while others offer signature twists. Many spots stick to the classic garnish, nothing more than a twist of lemon or an olive, while others offer beverages that are part martini, part snack, and all divine. Wherever you choose from this list to enjoy your next martini, you're bound to enjoy each sip.