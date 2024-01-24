Black Manhattan: The Bittersweet Take On A Classic Cocktail

Most cocktail devotees know the Manhattan, whether through personal experience or its appearance in films such as 1959's "Some Like It Hot." In the train scene of the movie, Marilyn Monroe and co-stars Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis sip what's now known as a Classic Manhattan from a disposable paper Dixie cup. The drink has come a long way since then, and today it's most often served in fancy cocktail glasses to those with so-called sophisticated palates.

It's important to note that the Classic Manhattan, similar to the one reportedly imbibed by financial titan J.P. Morgan at the close of every trading day, leans heavily on the word "classic." Self-professed "real" Manhattan drinkers typically frown upon deviations, except for perhaps one exception: the Black Manhattan. That's because it involves just two ingredient swaps: one involving the bitters, and the other appealing to those favoring a more bittersweet take on the classically sweet cocktail. As long as everything else remains essentially the same, a begrudging hat-tip ensues.

Here's what that acceptable swap-out entails. The Classic Manhattan cocktail comes from a good shake-up of rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, aromatic Angostura bitters, and a maraschino cherry garnish. The now-lauded Black Manhattan drops the sweet vermouth for a bittersweet Averna amaro. The bitters alteration is a split one; the Angostura bitters are typically joined by a dash of citric orange bitters.