15 Caribbean Dishes You Have To Try, According To A Top Chef Guest Judge

Vacation mode is in full swing as sunseekers aim to squeeze every last ounce of sunshine out of the remaining summer months, and nowhere satisfies that craving for tropical out-of-office vibes quite like the Caribbean. Soft white sands, sea breezes, and tiki tipples are all major draws, but the real highlight of a Caribbean escape just might be the food.

From Cuba to Curaçao, every island in the Caribbean Sea has its own distinct flavor. To get a better feel for the region's variety of culinary vibes, we sought out the expertise of chef Helmi Smeulders, a talented Curaçao-based toque with two cookbooks and a successful culinary events business under her belt — not to mention a recent special appearance as a guest judge on the Season 21 semi-final of "Top Chef." She's spent the last two decades traveling, cooking, and eating throughout the Caribbean and has developed a taste for tropical cooking.

"Let me start by saying that there's not one Caribbean cuisine," says Smeulders. "We have all these islands with different histories and influences — so every island has its own staple dishes made with typical ingredients from the region." When it comes to dipping your toes into the wide world of Caribbean flavors, it's easy to find yourself in deep water. Luckily, chef Smeulders is offering a lifeline with these top Caribbean dishes you should try on your next tropical escape.