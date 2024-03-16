Are Johnny Cakes, Pancakes And Hoecakes Really Just The Same Thing?

When it comes to griddled cakes, few dishes evoke the same sense of comfort and nostalgia as pancakes, Johnny cakes, and hoecakes. These little delights have been a staple in kitchens across the globe for centuries, each boasting its own unique blend of flavors, textures, and cultural heritage. You might have mixed them up in the past, but when you take a closer look at these similar griddled goods, you'll find that they do have some unique characteristics despite their many similarities.

Most notably, pancakes are made with flour and sugar, while Johnny cakes and hoecakes are both made with cornmeal — though hoecakes do occasionally contain a small amount of sugar as well. This ultimately impacts everything from the flavor of the flat cakes to how they are served and what they are served with. Let's take a closer look at how these minor differences can have a noticeable impact.